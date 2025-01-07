Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Noise Air Buds 6 launched under Rs 3000 with 50-hour battery life: Details

Noise Air Buds 6 TWS earbuds are available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and the GoNoise e-store. Pre-ordering starts today from the official website by paying Rs 399.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 7:44 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 7:45 IST
Noise Air Buds 6
Image Source : NOISE Noise Air Buds 6

Noise has recently launched its latest Air Buds 6 TWS earbuds in India, which are priced at Rs 2,999 and are officially available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart and the GoNoise e-store. Customers, who are interested in buying these budgeted earbuds could pre-order them via the company's official website for a minimum of Rs 399, and they will get a pre-order pass which will be available for 14 days post the launch.

The earbuds are available in three colour variants: Charcoal Black, Pebble Grey and Sage Blue- which offers style and functionality at an affordable price.

Superior sound and ANC

The Noise Air Buds 6 comes with 12.4mm drivers, that deliver rich and immersive audio quality. Each earbud includes a quad-mic setup for crystal-clear calls and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). Additionally, it offers up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency Mode- making it more suitable for various environments.

Designed for gamers and multitaskers

Gamers will appreciate the 50ms low latency mode, which ensures lag-free audio during intense gaming sessions. The multipoint connectivity feature will enable the users to connect the earbuds to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously, making them perfect for multitasking.

The earbuds also support Google Fast Pair, claiming to provide quick and seamless pairing with compatible.

Durability and comfort 

The new TWS features a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems, offering a secure and comfortable fit, claims Noise. The buds come with IPX5 certification with splash resistance, making it suitable for workouts and light rain. The in-ear detection feature will automatically pause playback when the earbuds are removed, adding to the user's convenience.

Battery and charging

The Noise Air Buds 6 comes with a 50-hour battery life with the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 150 minutes of playback, ensuring minimal downtime. The case is equipped with a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

Customisation via Noise BudsLink App

The earbuds are compatible with the Noise BudsLink app, enabling the users to personalise EQ settings and touch gestures. This collaboration with German tech firm Bragi ensures an enhanced and user-friendly audio experience.

