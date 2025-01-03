Telegram rolls out third-party verification to combat scams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telegram

Telegram, a widely used global messaging platform, has introduced a third-party verification system to tackle scams and enhance security. This innovative feature aims to curb issues like phishing schemes, fake investment channels, and cyberbullying that have plagued the platform in recent years. The move underscores Telegram’s commitment to combating misuse and ensuring safer interactions for its users.

How third-party verification works

Under this new system, public figures and organisations can obtain verified badges through third-party services, helping users identify legitimate accounts quickly. Unlike Telegram’s traditional blue checkmark, accounts verified through this method will display a distinct icon to the left of their name.

Clicking on a third-party verified profile will reveal details about the verifying service and the reasons for the verification. This decentralised approach not only bolsters user trust but also sets a new standard for transparency on social platforms.

Additional features to enhance user experience

Telegram’s latest update also includes several new features:

Advanced Search Filters: Users can refine search results to find specific messages in private chats, groups, or channels. QR Code Scanner: A built-in camera feature now allows users on iOS and Android to scan QR codes directly from the app. Digital Gifts as NFTs: Telegram has added the option to convert digital gifts into NFTs, offering more utility for its users.

These updates come alongside enhanced reporting tools to flag suspicious accounts, further reinforcing Telegram’s efforts to mitigate fraud.

Telegram’s profitable journey and policy changes

Telegram’s profitability in 2024 exceeded USD 1 billion, driven by Premium subscriptions, privacy-conscious ads, and the Telegram Stars program. Amid these successes, Telegram has also revised its privacy policies and disabled features prone to misuse, ensuring better platform moderation.

CEO Pavel Durov, following recent challenges including legal scrutiny, stated that these initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to user safety and security.

Telegram’s latest measures, including the third-party verification system, mark a significant step in fostering a safer and more transparent digital environment.

