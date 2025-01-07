Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Realme 14 Pro Series to launch on January 16 with colour-changing tech, advanced cameras and more

The upcoming Realme 14 series is set to launch on January 16 at noon and it will officially be available on the official website and via Flipkart store. The series will launch two variants- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, highlighting colour-changing tech when exposed to water below 16 degree.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 7:06 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 7:07 IST
Realme 14 Pro Series
Image Source : REALME Realme 14 Pro Series

Realme has officially announced the launch of the highly anticipated Realme 14 Pro series. The lineup, which includes the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, is set to debut on January 16 at noon IST. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart and the official Realme website, offering buyers multiple platforms to grab these feature-rich devices.

Colour-changing technology

One of the standout features of the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series is its new colour-changing tech. The Pearl White variant can alter its colour when exposed to water below 16 degree. Along with Pearl White, the series will come in Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink variants- from which, the latter two colours are exclusive to Indian buyers.

Powerful processors and stunning displays

  • The Realme 14 Pro+ is confirmed to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and the standard Realme 14 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC. 
  • The devices are expected to deliver top-notch performance for both gaming and multitasking.
  • Speculation also suggests the series will debut with a quad-curved display and an IP68 rating, making the smartphone resistant to water and dust.

Camera Innovations

The Realme 14 Pro+ boasts an advanced camera setup, including:

  • 50MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS
  • 120X super zoom, 3X optical zoom, and 6X lossless zoom
  • 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • 32MP selfie camera

The Realme 14 Pro is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and a 16MP front shooter. Both models will leverage AI features like AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 and AI HyperRAW, ensuring professional-grade photography.

Battery and durability

The Realme 14 Pro series is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery, that ensures good battery life. With IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings- the smartphones are designed for durability, offering superior protection against water and dust.

Expected price tag

The Realme 14 Pro+ could see a slight price increase over its predecessor, which launched at Rs 32,999.

On the other hand, the Realme 14 Pro is expected to cost more than its predecessor, which debuted at Rs 26,999, owing to its enhanced features and capabilities.

