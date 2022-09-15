Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999: Features, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme, a Chinese smartphone company has recently unleashed a new under 10K budget smartphone and launched the new Narzo 50i Prime handset. The smartphone will be available in two variants:

3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be priced at 7,999

4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be priced at 8,999

The budget smartphone will be available in two colour variants- Dark Blue and Mint Green.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to go live on September 23: Offers, discounts and more

Where to buy it?

The handset will be going on sale from Amazon and will also be available for purchases from the official website of Realme, along with other online and offline channels from September 23 onwards - the day when Amazon is unleashing its “Great Indian Festival sale”. Also, for Amazon Prime users, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime could be bought before the sale goes out for the masses, as an additional benefit for being a prime customer.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Features:

Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a 6.5-inch HD+LCD display and is powered by Unisoc T612 SoC and Octa-crore CPUs - 2 Cortex-A75s and 6 Cortex-A55s. The handset runs on Android 11OS which is based on Realme UI R Edition.

On the camera front, the handset features a single 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery, the new Realme Narzo 50i claims to deliver a battery life of around 24 hours even after playing games on the device or watching videos as well.

The company has further claimed that the device supports an ultra power saving mode which could function around 1.5 hours of WhatsApp chatting or around 2.3 hours of calling, with just 5 per cent of battery capacity.

This device comes with a triple card tray- from which two are for the SIM cards and one for the memory card- it further supports external memory of up to 1TB.

On the connectivity front, Narzo 50i Prime comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack which is majorly missing in the devices at present.

Latest Technology News