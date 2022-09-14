Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales to go live on Sept 23- All what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amazon and Flipkart Sale

Amazon and Flipkart are all set to come up with the biggest sale of the year which is scheduled to start on September 23. Said to be the big Diwali season sale in India, both the e-commerce portal has officially announced the ‘Amazon’s Great Indian Festival’ and ‘Flipkart’s Big Billion Days' sale which will provide a number of discounts and offers to the customers.

Here is everything you need to know about the biggest sale of the year on Flipkart and Amazon:

Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is sponsored by Samsung and co-sponsored by iQoo. This means, that both the brands will be providing some special offers during the sale.

There are a number of discounts and offers from a number of companies like Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Techno, iQOO, Xiaomi and more.

To name a few offers, Amazon has indicated that a few of the smartphones like iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the very recently launched Apple iPhone 14 series will have some impressive offers during the sale time.

Those who are looking for other electronic gadgets like laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, headphones, tablets etc- might get some additional discounts of up to 75 per cent during the sale season. Amazon has further stated that the e-commerce portal will keep shuffling the offers every 6 hours, once the sale is live.

There are a number of deals which might interest the customers. A few deals on smartphones are below to give you an idea:

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be sold with up to 32% discount- From Rs 16,999 to Rs 11,499

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be sold with 21% off- From Rs 69,999 to Rs 54,999 (Rs 15000 off)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available with a 22% discount- From Rs 22,999 to 17,999

The user will also get free earphones on the purchase of selected smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, Redmi and Techno. And the catch is, that the offer will only be valid for the first 1 million customers

Realme 50i Prime smartphone sale will kickstart from September 22

Oppo F21s Pro launching on Sep 15

Great discount on Oppo smartphones in the Kickstarter Deals is live on Amazon and users can avail of a number of discounts on the selected devices like OPPO A54, A15s, A74 5G, A31 and more

On 19 September, Amazon is going to unleash the Biggest Deal of the Year, which is yet to be revealed by the portal

The portal has also given a set of reasons to buy from Amazon. A few of the reasons are: There are no cost EMI features during the sale There are a lot of exchange offers on selected sets of smartphones which will let you get off from a load of your existing smartphone You will get a fast delivery even during the sale time A lot of advantages for the Amazon Prime customers



The Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live on September 23.

Flipkart Big Billion Days

Flipkart on the other hand is all set to offer big discounts on a number of products during the ‘Big Billion Day Special’. Those who are interested in buying the handsets like Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Poco F4, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco C31, Realme 9 5G, Samsung F13 and Vivo T1 5G will be offered at a great discounted price.

Flipkart sale has been sponsored by Noise, Poco and Asus- and we can expect some special discounts and offers for the customers. Also, the Google Pixel 6a will also be made available at a great discount too.

Below are a few more offers to look into on Flipkart during the Big Billion Sale 2022:

Poco F4 5G will be available at Rs 21,999- the price dropped from Rs 32,999 (Big Bang Reveal of the day).

Smartphones like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and more will be available at up to 30% discounts and more

Other electronics and accessories like:

Best electric trimmer for men's groomers will have up to 75% off

Mobile cases and screen guards will be available at a starting price of Rs 99

Gaming laptops will have up to 40% off

Printer, monitor and more will have up to 80% off

Flipkart is offering up to 80% off on TVs and other electronic appliances as well

if you are an ICICI Bank and Axis bank card user, then you could get an additional 10% instant discount on your purchase and payments

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will go live on September 23 and will last till September 30.

