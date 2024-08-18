Realme introduces 320W charging: Phones fully charge in just 4 minutes, but is Is it safe?

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme unveils 320W charging tech

Realme has officially announced its next big leap in smartphone charging technology with 320W fast charging. While the company hasn’t revealed which specific smartphones will get this groundbreaking feature, the prospect of a phone battery going from 0 to 100% in just 4 minutes is generating a mix of excitement and concern about the safety of such fast charging speeds.

The past few years have seen rapid advancements in charging technology, with Realme and Xiaomi consistently pushing boundaries. Realme previously introduced 240W fast charging with its GT series, while Xiaomi demonstrated its 300W technology. However, Xiaomi has yet to release a device with that feature. Realme’s announcement of its 320W charging tech suggests the brand is ready to bring the future of smartphone charging to the masses.

Realme 320W charging tech: How does it work?

Realme’s new 320W charging technology is an evolution of its 240W charging unit, which has been modified to handle even higher power output. Impressively, Realme has achieved this upgrade without significantly increasing the size of the charger. The 320W charger features two USB-C ports—one that delivers up to 150W for charging a Realme smartphone and another that supports 65W for charging laptops or other devices.

In a demo video, Realme showcased its new charger in action, fully charging a phone with a 4,420mAh battery in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. This beats Xiaomi’s 300W charging tech, which took about 5 minutes to charge a phone with a 4,100mAh battery.

Is 320W fast charging safe for smartphones?

The question on everyone’s mind is whether 320W fast charging is safe for smartphones. Concerns over potential risks like battery degradation, overheating, or even explosions are not unfounded. However, Realme, along with other brands like OnePlus and Oppo, has proven that rapid charging technologies can be implemented without significant safety issues.

These companies have introduced numerous high-wattage charging solutions over the years, and incidents of safety-related problems have remained minimal. While the leap to 320W seems extreme, Realme has likely built in numerous safeguards to ensure user safety, including temperature control and intelligent charging management systems.

Realme’s commitment to user safety and performance suggests that the 320W charging tech will be carefully designed to prevent any issues, just as previous charging innovations have been. As fast-charging tech continues to evolve, consumers can look forward to getting their phones charged in minutes, without sacrificing safety.

