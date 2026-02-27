Realme C100 5G spotted on Amazon Italy: Specs and design leaked ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the popular smartphone brands in India, is looking ready to roll out its next C-series phone. The upcoming smartphone will be named ‘C100 5G’, and it is already been registered on the official Amazon Italy store, showcasing some of the main features of the device. The company also showcased the peak design and the phone to launch in one colour that is ‘Sprouting Green’. Not only this, but it is appearing on several certification sites, so its global launch feels pretty close.

Realme C100 5G: Main features

The Realme C100 5G has already shown up on Thailand’s NBTC site with the model number RMX5258, locking in the name. The company has also cleared the European regulators and will be launching the device soon (timeline unspecified by the time of writing). Usually, when the handset hits these certification lists, it means that they are about to launch in a bunch of markets.

Realme C100 on Amazon Italy

The Amazon Italy listing gives us some details of the upcoming handset from Realme:

The phone features a 6.75-inch display

The device will run on 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

For photography, the device comes with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Though the teaser does not spill everything, there is nothing about the display resolution or the processor yet. But it’s enough to get a sense of what’s coming from the company.

Talking about the design of C100, the leaks suggest that the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup inside a rectangular module, plus an LED flash.

There is a waterdrop-style notch up front for the selfie camera, and the Realme logo sits in the lower-left corner on the back. Looks like the power and volume buttons are on the right, with the left side clean and button-free.

Price and other features

And if you are wondering how it stacks up against other models, the latest C-series phone in India is the Realme C85 5G, which launched in November 2025 for Rs 16,499.

That one runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, and hits up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The C100 5G aims for the same affordable 5G market, but we’re still waiting on official pricing and details about the chipset.