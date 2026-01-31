Realme 16 5G launched with 7000mAh battery, 12GB RAM and 60W fast charging: Details here

Realme has just dropped another phone in its 16 series, and it’s packing some serious power. The device will be backed by a 7000mAh battery supporting fast charging, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Realme already launched the 16 Pro series in India, but this new model just landed in Vietnam. At first glance, it will look like an iPhone Air, sleek and just 8.1 mm thick, with a horizontal dual-camera setup on the back.
The handset will be available in two colour options:
- White Swan
- Black Cloud
The smartphone comes in two variants of the Realme 16 5G
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
Realme 16 5G: Price details
- VND 11,490,000 (around Rs 40,000) for the 8GB variant
- VND 12,490,000 (about Rs 44,000) for the 12GB version.
Specifications
The Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, running at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and it gets super bright—up to 4200 nits. The screen’s also protected by DT Star D+. Under the hood, you’ll find the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Operating system and UI
It runs on Realme UI, based on Android 16. On the back, there’s a dual camera: a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. Selfies? You get a sharp 50MP front camera. That massive 7000mAh battery keeps you going, and with 60W fast charging, you won’t be stuck at the outlet for long. For connectivity, there’s dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.
Here’s a quick rundown:
|Display
|6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo
|Battery
|7000mAh with 60W fast charging
|Storage
|Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
|Cameras
|50MP + 2MP rear, 50MP front
|OS
|
Android 16
All in all, Realme’s latest phone packs a punch, especially if you want big battery life and strong performance without going overboard on price.