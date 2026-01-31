Realme 16 5G launched with 7000mAh battery, 12GB RAM and 60W fast charging: Details here Realme has expanded its Realme 16 lineup with the launch of the Realme 16 5G in Vietnam. The phone packs a massive 7000mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP camera, with prices starting at around Rs 40,000.

Realme has just dropped another phone in its 16 series, and it’s packing some serious power. The device will be backed by a 7000mAh battery supporting fast charging, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Realme already launched the 16 Pro series in India, but this new model just landed in Vietnam. At first glance, it will look like an iPhone Air, sleek and just 8.1 mm thick, with a horizontal dual-camera setup on the back.

The handset will be available in two colour options:

White Swan

Black Cloud

The smartphone comes in two variants of the Realme 16 5G

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Realme 16 5G: Price details

VND 11,490,000 (around Rs 40,000) for the 8GB variant

VND 12,490,000 (about Rs 44,000) for the 12GB version.

Specifications

The Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, running at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and it gets super bright—up to 4200 nits. The screen’s also protected by DT Star D+. Under the hood, you’ll find the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Operating system and UI

It runs on Realme UI, based on Android 16. On the back, there’s a dual camera: a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. Selfies? You get a sharp 50MP front camera. That massive 7000mAh battery keeps you going, and with 60W fast charging, you won’t be stuck at the outlet for long. For connectivity, there’s dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Display 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo Battery 7000mAh with 60W fast charging Storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Cameras 50MP + 2MP rear, 50MP front OS Android 16

All in all, Realme’s latest phone packs a punch, especially if you want big battery life and strong performance without going overboard on price.