This Airtel postpaid plan is perfect for couples who loves to binge watch and save money: Details here If you are looking to save money from your postpaid bill, then Airtel is offering a recharge plan worth Rs 699, which comes with OTT benefits, bigger cloud storage, free calling and 105GB of total data for 2 users. This will not only save money, but provide best value.

New Delhi:

Airtel just rolled out its new Rs 699 Infinity Family Postpaid Plan, and it’s got a lot going for it—especially if you are juggling multiple numbers or want to keep your family connected under one bill. This plan is all about convenience: high data, extra SIMs, and a bunch of OTT perks, all wrapped into a single monthly payment.

Rs 699 plan details

For Rs 699 a month (plus GST), you get two SIM cards on one account. You can add up to two family members, which means you can finally stop tracking separate bills for everyone. It’s a solid choice for families, or honestly, for anyone who needs a work number and a personal one.

Calls and roaming?

Unlimited, anywhere in India. You get 100 free SMS every day, too.

You get a total of 105GB each month—75GB on the main SIM, 30GB on the second. That’s more than enough for heavy streamers, remote workers, or anyone who just burns through data.

But the real kicker is the bundled subscriptions. You’re looking at:

Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months

JioHotstar Mobile for an entire year

Airtel Xstream Play Premium is included in the plan

Adobe Express Premium for a year

Google One with 100GB cloud storage on recharge

On top of all that, Airtel has thrown in fraud detection and spam alerts, so you’re not getting bombarded by scam calls or shady messages.

Who is this plan for?

This plan is suitable for those who do not want to hustle for two bills. You can club two bills in one, which is perfect for couples or any 2 family members. It comes with a lot of value-added offers, which could help the OTT fans to have the best experience.