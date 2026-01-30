Vivo V70 and V70 Elite to launch soon with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Zeiss cameras, 6500mAh battery Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo V70 series in India, confirming two models- V70 and V70 Elite. The upcoming smartphones bring a refreshed design, powerful Snapdragon chipsets, Zeiss-tuned cameras, faster storage, and premium durability features.

New Delhi:

Vivo has just confirmed to launch the new devices under its V series. The company will launch two models this time: the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. With the debut of the “Elite” version, it’s clear Vivo wants to push the V series into more premium territory. You can already check out the launch page on Vivo India’s website, which gives a sneak peek at the design and main features.

Fresh look and premium build

The V70 series brings a new design compared to the old V60. Instead of the usual pill-shaped camera module, Vivo switched to a square setup on the back, packing in three cameras. There’s also a new Passion Red colour which looks pretty striking. The phones keep the ring-style flash and Zeiss branding, sticking with Vivo’s focus on photography.

Durability gets an upgrade, too. Vivo says the V70 series uses an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, so these phones should feel solid. Both models come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, which means they can handle dust, water, and even high-pressure sprays.

(Image Source : VIVO V70 AND V70 ELITE/X.COM)Vivo V70 and V70 Elite

Zeiss cameras still steal the show

Cameras are always a big deal for the V series. The V70 Elite packs a triple camera setup on the back: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and an ultrawide. Up front, you get a 50MP selfie camera. Everything carries Zeiss branding, and the Elite model offers 4K HDR video recording, which should give creators better dynamic range and clarity.

Serious performance leap

Performance gets a serious bump this time. The V70 Elite runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, putting it firmly in the premium bracket. The regular V70 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Both phones step up to LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, a big leap over the V60’s older hardware. Expect faster app launches and smoother multitasking.

Display, battery, and fast charging

You get a 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness up to 5,000 nits. The Elite model also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for quick and accurate unlocking. Battery life shouldn’t be a problem either—both phones are set to come with a 6,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, and bypass charging to keep things cool during gaming or heavy use.

When’s it launching, and how much will it cost?

There is no official date yet, but the V70 series should launch in India next month, if the rumours are right. Pricing isn’t confirmed, but you can expect the Vivo V70 Elite to land under Rs 55,000, aiming at buyers who want something premium without breaking the bank.