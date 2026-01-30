iPhone 16 becomes world’s best-selling phone in 2025: Why buyers still prefer it Apple’s iPhone 16 has emerged as the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. Despite newer models like the iPhone 17 series, the older iPhone continues to dominate due to its balanced pricing, reliable performance, and long-term software support.

The iPhone 16 is not just Apple’s newest phone; it just pulled off something big. As per the recent report from Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 16 was the world’s top-selling smartphone in 2025, beating out even the latest Android and iOS releases.

Apple and Samsung pretty much ran the show for the fourth year in a row, together grabbing 19 per cent of all smartphone sales worldwide. Apple took seven of the top ten spots, with the iPhone 16 right at the top. Samsung filled out the other three places.

What’s wild is Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, and those phones did great, too. But the iPhone 16 kept flying off shelves everywhere.

Apple’s game plan: Keep the iPhone 16 in play

Apple still sells the iPhone 16, starting at Rs 69,900 in India, and honestly, it looks like a smart move. The iPhone 17 lineup logged 16 per cent higher sales than the iPhone 16s in its first full quarter, but the older model just kept its momentum. Sure, the iPhone 17 came with a 120Hz display and a bump in storage, but a lot of people still saw more value in the iPhone 16.

Here’s why the iPhone 16 keeps outselling newer phones

1. The price actually makes sense: The iPhone 16 hits that sweet spot—it feels premium, but it’s not crazy expensive. Pro models and flagship Androids cost a lot more. Plus, add in holiday discounts, trade-in offers, and carrier deals, and the price gets even better, especially in places like India, where people watch every rupee.

2. Performance still feels fast: With the A18 chip inside, the iPhone 16 is no slouch. Games, photos, streaming, work apps—you name it, it just works smoothly. Most folks wouldn’t even notice much difference between it and the newer models in everyday use.

3. iPhone 16 and updates for years ahead: One of the best things about iPhones is the track record of long software support for their handsets. The iPhone 16 will keep getting iOS updates and security fixes for years ahead, making it ideal for long-term usage. With this, people feel safer while using a premium handset, rather than upgrading the handset every year, like most of the Android devices.

4. People love the Apple ecosystem: Features like iMessage, FaceTime, iCloud, AirPods, and the Apple Watch keep users hooked. If you’re coming from an older iPhone, the iPhone 16 still feels like a solid upgrade without breaking the bank.

Apple’s lineup keeps it on top

Counterpoint’s numbers make it clear—Apple’s whole lineup helped it stay ahead. The iPhone 16e, which launched in early 2025 at Rs 59,900, brought in new users. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max shot up to fourth place globally just three and a half months after release, proving there’s still big demand for top-tier phones.

Samsung made moves on the Android side. The Galaxy A16 5G was the best-selling Android phone of the year, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra made it back into the global top ten, especially thanks to strong sales in Japan.

Why the iPhone 16’s winning formula works

The iPhone 16 does not win because it’s got some crazy new feature. It wins because it nails the things people actually care about—speed, camera, software, you know, and years of updates, all at a price that feels fair. In a world where every phone promises something new, sometimes sticking to what works is what really matters.