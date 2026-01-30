BGMI redeem codes for januar 30: KRAFTON India drops Frilly Ribbon Backpack and more

KRAFTON India just dropped a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, so if you’re looking to deck out your character with some new gear—like the Frilly Ribbon Backpack—now’s your shot. These codes are part of BGMI’s ongoing rewards programme and let you grab exclusive cosmetic items to make your in-game look stand out.
The codes went live on January 30 and they’re good until February 28, 2026, but don’t wait around. Each code only works for the first 10 people who use it. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Here’s the full list of BGMI redeem codes you can use for rewards:
- IDZCZBTVGE8P95XG
- IDZDZREQ3CVSAPRS
- IDZEZKNGVPCM55RX
- IDZFZKPNKGV7776N
- IDZGZ4BGV37J8V5G
- IDZHZMF5S3KU6A77
- IDZIZE64QDQRWJAS
- IDZJZKB78HUHKQT6
- IDZKZ85JW4J899SK
- IDZLZ3TBG8V7DQMA
- IDZMZM6AFGGQB3JR
- IDZNZVDHWQGB4MNU
- IDZOZUPTEAU4FCSX
- IDZPZQPUBB93MRBX
- IDZQZ4CT6BNQSGES
- IDZRZPQKBV3DESR6
- IDZVZRF3WGN9JPU4
- IDZTZASG3MFKPK9U
- IDZUZSCBV3SRGBWA
- IDZBAZUAXSTW4GET
- IDZBBZFV9AMVNFM9
- IDZBCZ77S56RPCM6
- IDZBDZVRMPTH5F96
- IDZBEZKD8GTXA34C
- IDZBFZCVESU69QVF
- IDZBGZ86UA7EUMW9
- IDZBHZKBX7VRQUD7
- IDZBIZCM5FRHBNB9
- IDZBJZM7JAUGWV43
- IDZBKZ3D65RAUKVU
- IDZBLZE9E55WKNKS
- IDZBMZ43H7KAQQ9U
- IDZBNZ9G8MV5WSVB
- IDZBOZPEWMHGFSAX
- IDZBPZTUHV7FT8S4
- IDZBQZMQ64WD6SFC
- IDZBRZWFQ5PU67R6
- IDZBVZCRHJPXR3M8
- IDZBTZTS9JWKC4QN
- IDZBUZXKPTNEJ6D4
- IDZCAZNUBSFSSRNQ
- IDZCBZX4AHKG3XUK
- IDZCCZWKAJ6FF833
- IDZCDZK857CJBPVE
- IDZCEZWBK3X9ESU8
- IDZCFZN9D6S65Q4C
- IDZCGZ9JNCQBC4NS
- IDZCHZFNJE6AWGSW
- IDZCIZPXG8NFJ5FK
- IDZCJZJWQ4PJG588
- IDZCKZ7TDF6MU9WJ
- IDZCLZ3S7EX4K8F9
- IDZCMZB5CPBQ3GTX
- IDZCNZ8XX3WFJ9AM
- IDZCOZW3P7WPSXFA
- IDZCPZ6WBXMHAQ3U
- IDZCQZ6CSHJWTAW4
- IDZCRZBVW9ERPAXC
- IDZCVZM69A58N6C9
How do you actually use these codes? It’s pretty simple:
1. Head to the BGMI code redemption page: battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
2. Type in your Character ID.
3. Enter the redeem code from the list.
4. Complete the captcha and hit submit.
5. If you are quick enough, your reward lands in your in-game mail.
A couple of important things to remember:
- Each code only works 10 times—first come, first served.
- You can’t use the same code more than once.
- Only one code per account per day.
- Guest accounts can’t use redeem codes.
- Grab your rewards from in-game mail within 7 days, or they’ll disappear.
- You get 30 days to use the items once you’ve claimed them.
- If 10 people have already used a code, you’ll see “Code expired.”
Want more rewards or the latest news? Keep an eye on BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages for updates on new codes, events, and in-game bonuses.