BGMI redeem codes for januar 30: KRAFTON India drops Frilly Ribbon Backpack and more

KRAFTON India has released a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes on January 30, allowing players to unlock exclusive in-game rewards such as the Frilly Ribbon Backpack. The codes are valid until February 28, 2026, and can be redeemed through BGMI’s official website on a first-come, first-served basis.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

KRAFTON India just dropped a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, so if you’re looking to deck out your character with some new gear—like the Frilly Ribbon Backpack—now’s your shot. These codes are part of BGMI’s ongoing rewards programme and let you grab exclusive cosmetic items to make your in-game look stand out.

The codes went live on January 30 and they’re good until February 28, 2026, but don’t wait around. Each code only works for the first 10 people who use it. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Here’s the full list of BGMI redeem codes you can use for rewards:

  1. IDZCZBTVGE8P95XG
  2. IDZDZREQ3CVSAPRS
  3. IDZEZKNGVPCM55RX
  4. IDZFZKPNKGV7776N
  5. IDZGZ4BGV37J8V5G
  6. IDZHZMF5S3KU6A77
  7. IDZIZE64QDQRWJAS
  8. IDZJZKB78HUHKQT6
  9. IDZKZ85JW4J899SK
  10. IDZLZ3TBG8V7DQMA
  11. IDZMZM6AFGGQB3JR
  12. IDZNZVDHWQGB4MNU
  13. IDZOZUPTEAU4FCSX
  14. IDZPZQPUBB93MRBX
  15. IDZQZ4CT6BNQSGES
  16. IDZRZPQKBV3DESR6
  17. IDZVZRF3WGN9JPU4
  18. IDZTZASG3MFKPK9U
  19. IDZUZSCBV3SRGBWA
  20. IDZBAZUAXSTW4GET
  21. IDZBBZFV9AMVNFM9
  22. IDZBCZ77S56RPCM6
  23. IDZBDZVRMPTH5F96
  24. IDZBEZKD8GTXA34C
  25. IDZBFZCVESU69QVF
  26. IDZBGZ86UA7EUMW9
  27. IDZBHZKBX7VRQUD7
  28. IDZBIZCM5FRHBNB9
  29. IDZBJZM7JAUGWV43
  30. IDZBKZ3D65RAUKVU
  31. IDZBLZE9E55WKNKS
  32. IDZBMZ43H7KAQQ9U
  33. IDZBNZ9G8MV5WSVB
  34. IDZBOZPEWMHGFSAX
  35. IDZBPZTUHV7FT8S4
  36. IDZBQZMQ64WD6SFC
  37. IDZBRZWFQ5PU67R6
  38. IDZBVZCRHJPXR3M8
  39. IDZBTZTS9JWKC4QN
  40. IDZBUZXKPTNEJ6D4
  41. IDZCAZNUBSFSSRNQ
  42. IDZCBZX4AHKG3XUK
  43. IDZCCZWKAJ6FF833
  44. IDZCDZK857CJBPVE
  45. IDZCEZWBK3X9ESU8
  46. IDZCFZN9D6S65Q4C
  47. IDZCGZ9JNCQBC4NS
  48. IDZCHZFNJE6AWGSW
  49. IDZCIZPXG8NFJ5FK
  50. IDZCJZJWQ4PJG588
  51. IDZCKZ7TDF6MU9WJ
  52. IDZCLZ3S7EX4K8F9
  53. IDZCMZB5CPBQ3GTX
  54. IDZCNZ8XX3WFJ9AM
  55. IDZCOZW3P7WPSXFA
  56. IDZCPZ6WBXMHAQ3U
  57. IDZCQZ6CSHJWTAW4
  58. IDZCRZBVW9ERPAXC
  59. IDZCVZM69A58N6C9

How do you actually use these codes? It’s pretty simple:

1. Head to the BGMI code redemption page: battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

2. Type in your Character ID.
3. Enter the redeem code from the list.
4. Complete the captcha and hit submit.
5. If you are quick enough, your reward lands in your in-game mail.

A couple of important things to remember:

  • Each code only works 10 times—first come, first served.
  • You can’t use the same code more than once.
  • Only one code per account per day.
  • Guest accounts can’t use redeem codes.
  • Grab your rewards from in-game mail within 7 days, or they’ll disappear.
  • You get 30 days to use the items once you’ve claimed them.
  • If 10 people have already used a code, you’ll see “Code expired.”

Want more rewards or the latest news? Keep an eye on BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages for updates on new codes, events, and in-game bonuses.

BGMI Tech News Mobile Game
