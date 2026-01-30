BGMI redeem codes for januar 30: KRAFTON India drops Frilly Ribbon Backpack and more KRAFTON India has released a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes on January 30, allowing players to unlock exclusive in-game rewards such as the Frilly Ribbon Backpack. The codes are valid until February 28, 2026, and can be redeemed through BGMI’s official website on a first-come, first-served basis.

New Delhi:

KRAFTON India just dropped a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, so if you’re looking to deck out your character with some new gear—like the Frilly Ribbon Backpack—now’s your shot. These codes are part of BGMI’s ongoing rewards programme and let you grab exclusive cosmetic items to make your in-game look stand out.

The codes went live on January 30 and they’re good until February 28, 2026, but don’t wait around. Each code only works for the first 10 people who use it. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Here’s the full list of BGMI redeem codes you can use for rewards:

IDZCZBTVGE8P95XG IDZDZREQ3CVSAPRS IDZEZKNGVPCM55RX IDZFZKPNKGV7776N IDZGZ4BGV37J8V5G IDZHZMF5S3KU6A77 IDZIZE64QDQRWJAS IDZJZKB78HUHKQT6 IDZKZ85JW4J899SK IDZLZ3TBG8V7DQMA IDZMZM6AFGGQB3JR IDZNZVDHWQGB4MNU IDZOZUPTEAU4FCSX IDZPZQPUBB93MRBX IDZQZ4CT6BNQSGES IDZRZPQKBV3DESR6 IDZVZRF3WGN9JPU4 IDZTZASG3MFKPK9U IDZUZSCBV3SRGBWA IDZBAZUAXSTW4GET IDZBBZFV9AMVNFM9 IDZBCZ77S56RPCM6 IDZBDZVRMPTH5F96 IDZBEZKD8GTXA34C IDZBFZCVESU69QVF IDZBGZ86UA7EUMW9 IDZBHZKBX7VRQUD7 IDZBIZCM5FRHBNB9 IDZBJZM7JAUGWV43 IDZBKZ3D65RAUKVU IDZBLZE9E55WKNKS IDZBMZ43H7KAQQ9U IDZBNZ9G8MV5WSVB IDZBOZPEWMHGFSAX IDZBPZTUHV7FT8S4 IDZBQZMQ64WD6SFC IDZBRZWFQ5PU67R6 IDZBVZCRHJPXR3M8 IDZBTZTS9JWKC4QN IDZBUZXKPTNEJ6D4 IDZCAZNUBSFSSRNQ IDZCBZX4AHKG3XUK IDZCCZWKAJ6FF833 IDZCDZK857CJBPVE IDZCEZWBK3X9ESU8 IDZCFZN9D6S65Q4C IDZCGZ9JNCQBC4NS IDZCHZFNJE6AWGSW IDZCIZPXG8NFJ5FK IDZCJZJWQ4PJG588 IDZCKZ7TDF6MU9WJ IDZCLZ3S7EX4K8F9 IDZCMZB5CPBQ3GTX IDZCNZ8XX3WFJ9AM IDZCOZW3P7WPSXFA IDZCPZ6WBXMHAQ3U IDZCQZ6CSHJWTAW4 IDZCRZBVW9ERPAXC IDZCVZM69A58N6C9

How do you actually use these codes? It’s pretty simple:

1. Head to the BGMI code redemption page: battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

2. Type in your Character ID.

3. Enter the redeem code from the list.

4. Complete the captcha and hit submit.

5. If you are quick enough, your reward lands in your in-game mail.

A couple of important things to remember:

Each code only works 10 times—first come, first served.

You can’t use the same code more than once.

Only one code per account per day.

Guest accounts can’t use redeem codes.

Grab your rewards from in-game mail within 7 days, or they’ll disappear.

You get 30 days to use the items once you’ve claimed them.

If 10 people have already used a code, you’ll see “Code expired.”

Want more rewards or the latest news? Keep an eye on BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages for updates on new codes, events, and in-game bonuses.