WhatsApp may launch paid subscription plan with exclusive stickers, themes and extra chat pins WhatsApp is developing an optional subscription plan to unlock exclusive personalisation and productivity features such as premium stickers, new themes, and additional chat pinning. The paid plan is still under development, and will not affect core messaging or user privacy.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is working on a new optional subscription plan for users who want more ways to customise the app and boost productivity. The core messaging bits stay free, but if you want those premium extras, you will have to pay. Right now, it is all still in the works; no word yet on pricing, launch date, or exactly what’s included. And just to be clear, this isn’t the same as that ad-free plan for the Updates tab that’s been floating around.

Some folks are poking around in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.4.8) and spotted hints of this premium plan. There’s a pop-up message teasing a higher tier, but you cannot actually sign up just yet. WhatsApp plans to roll this out slowly. Users will join a waitlist, and when it’s their turn, they will get a notification and can choose if they want to subscribe.

So, what do you get if you pay?

Early screenshots show the first batch of premium features is all about personalising your experience. Think exclusive sticker packs, shiny new themes, and the ability to pin more chats (right now, you’re stuck at three). WhatsApp’s also working on custom chat ringtones and fresh app icon designs, so you can give the app your own style—both how it looks and sounds.

This is just the beginning. WhatsApp plans to expand the premium options over time, listening to what users actually want. Features might get added, tweaked, or even dropped before the big launch.

Price may differ, depending on where you live, including in India, but details are still under wraps.

And again, this is not the ad-free Updates subscription for Europe and the UK—that one’s focused on stripping out ads and promoted channels. The new plan is really about personalisation and productivity. WhatsApp says none of this will mess with your privacy. End-to-end encryption and all the basic messaging features stay free for everyone. As for when you can actually try out the subscription, there’s no official date yet. Stay tuned.