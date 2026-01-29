Mark Zuckerberg says AI will reshape Meta in 2026, and change how billions use its apps Mark Zuckerberg has said that 2026 will mark a turning point where artificial intelligence will “dramatically” change how Meta operates. By using AI agents and AI-native tools, the company aims to become more efficient, build better products faster, and deliver more personalised experiences.

Mark Zuckerberg, the leading name in the tech world and the head of Meta (owning Facebook, Instagram and more social media platforms), said that 2026 is when AI really shakes things up at Meta. It is just not with products but inside the company entirely.

On Meta’s Q4 earnings call, he talked about pouring resources into AI tools that let one person do the work of an entire team. The idea is to break down big teams, give more power to individuals, and help talented people push out new products faster. AI agents are at the centre of this. They’ll handle tough jobs like coding, data crunching, research, and even testing. That frees up people to focus on creative ideas and big decisions.

Smaller teams, faster results

Zuckerberg says the change is not just a plan, but it is already happening. Projects that used to need huge engineering teams now sometimes need just one skilled person with the right AI tools.

According to him, AI agents finally work well enough to open doors to totally new products. Employees who use these tools get way more done than those who don’t, and the gap is growing. So, innovation speeds up, red tape drops, and Meta can launch new features and services way quicker than before.

What this means for regular users

So what’s in it for everyone else? For users, Meta’s AI push should mean:

More personalized content on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Smarter AI assistants that actually understand you

Better safety and moderation, thanks to advanced AI

Quicker rollout of new features—no more endless waiting

Handier AI-powered tools for small creators and businesses

Zuckerberg thinks Meta’s real edge is its scale. Sure, other companies have AI tools, but only Meta can put them in front of billions of people at the same time.

Big AI bets and talent wars

Meta is not just messing around. The company has snapped up top AI talent from OpenAI, Google, Apple, and Anthropic. They spent USD 14.3 billion on Scale AI and brought on its CEO, Alexandr Wang, as Meta’s chief AI officer. AI teams have been reorganized into Meta Superintelligence Labs, pulling together research, product work, and foundation models so things move faster.

New AI tools are just around the corner

Zuckerberg says Meta will roll out new AI models and products in the next few months. He’s honest about it—early versions won’t be perfect, but the point is to show real progress and keep improving fast. Meta is backing all this with huge spending, planning to pour USD 115–135 billion into AI-related investments in 2026.

Why 2026 is a turning point

If Zuckerberg gets his way, 2026 won’t just be another year. It’ll be when AI flips the script at Meta and changes how billions of people chat, create, run businesses, and use social media every day.