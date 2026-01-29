Motorola Moto G17 Power, G67 and G77 renders leaked: Design, battery and more Fresh renders of the Moto G17, Moto G17 Power, Moto G67 and Moto G77 have leaked online, revealing more design and hardware details. The leaks suggest Motorola may launch these budget and mid-range smartphones soon, with AMOLED displays, MediaTek chipsets and large batteries.

Motorola is preparing to release a range of new phones. Fresh renders of the Moto G17, G17 Power, G67, and G77 just popped up online—honestly, they’re everywhere right now. The leaks have been coming fast, so it feels like Motorola’s about to make things official soon.

The latest images state that they look like straight-up marketing material. You can see exactly where Motorola’s headed with the design for these new budget and mid-range phones.

Let’s break it down:

Moto G17 and G17 Power: What’s coming

The Moto G17 does not significantly deviate from the formula—same size as last year, at 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17 mm.

Leaks say it will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is pretty generous for a budget phone.

Details are still a bit thin, but the G17 Power is clearly all about battery life.

No surprise, right?

With “Power” in the name, you know it’s packing a bigger battery for people who just want their phone to last and last.

Moto G67: AMOLED, fast screen, solid specs

The G67 steps things up. Rumour has it you are getting a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—perfect if you like gaming or just want silky scrolling. It’s supposed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip.

Camera-wise, there’s talk of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The G67 should ship with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a big 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Moto G77: More muscle, monster camera

Now, the G77 sits above the G67, basically taking everything up a notch. You are still getting that nice display and big battery, but the G77 swaps in a more powerful Dimensity 6400 processor and bumps RAM to 8GB and storage to 256GB.

The headline features a 108MP main camera, plus an 8MP ultra-wide—definitely aimed at folks who care about photos.

When is the launch? What about India?

With all these leaks piling up, Motorola’s probably going to announce the Moto G17 series, G67, and G77 soon. There’s no word yet on price or exactly when they’ll hit India, but it’s pretty clear these phones are gunning for the super-competitive budget and mid-range market there.

