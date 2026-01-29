Android phones get stronger anti-theft features with Android 16 update Google has rolled out a new set of anti-theft features for Android smartphones, making them more secure against theft and unauthorised access. Building on tools introduced in 2024, the latest update brings stronger authentication controls, improved remote locking, and enhanced biometric protection.

New Delhi:

Google is rolling out more Android anti-theft features, making it tougher for thieves to get into your phone and giving you better ways to lock things down if you lose it. They are building on tools like Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock, which showed up last year but just got smarter.

TechCrunch reported that people usually think that iPhones are the main target for thieves—everyone wants to resell them—but honestly, high-end Android phones like the Pixel Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, and those fancy foldables get stolen a lot too. Google’s new updates try to stop thieves from breaking in and help you get your phone back if it disappears.

More control over failed login attempts

Failed Authentication Lock: If you have got a phone with Android 16 or newer, you can now turn this feature on or off right in your settings.

Here’s how it works:

Mess up your PIN

Mess up your password

Or mess up the pattern too many times

And your phone locks itself down.

They have made the lockout period even longer, so thieves can’t just keep guessing until they get lucky.

Identity check covers more apps

Remember the Identity Check feature from Android 15? Google’s expanded it. Now, you need to use your fingerprint or face to unlock not just your phone, but also for sensitive stuff—like banking apps, password managers, and security settings. So even if someone grabs your phone for a minute, they can’t mess with the important things.

Remote lock is getting smarter

Remote Lock’s been around since Android 10, but now it’s tougher to abuse. You can still lock your phone from any web browser if it’s stolen or lost, but there’s a new optional security challenge. That means only you—really you—can lock your device, even if someone else knows your Google account basics.

Extra protection in Brazil

Some places have bigger phone theft problems, so Google’s doing more there. In Brazil, both Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock turn on automatically. The Theft Detection Lock uses AI to spot sudden movements (like if someone rips the phone out of your hand) and instantly locks everything down.

When do you get these updates?

Google says these new anti-theft features are rolling out worldwide. Most of them need Android 16 or newer, but a few will work on older phones if the hardware can handle it. So, keep an eye out—they’re coming soon.

ALSO READ: