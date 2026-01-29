Google introduces Gemini AI Practice Tests for JEE main aspirants in India Google has launched new Gemini AI-powered educational tools for JEE Main aspirants in India. The update allows students to take mock tests, receive instant feedback, and create personalised study plans.

New Delhi:

Google is getting serious and focusing on Indian education now. The tech giant has rolled out new Gemini AI tools, which have been made just for students who are gearing up for the JEE Main exam. They announced that anyone preparing for this notoriously tough engineering entrance test can now take mock exams right inside the Gemini chatbot.

JEE Main and Gemini AI tool

The JEE Main basically decides who gets into India’s top engineering colleges—think IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Google’s idea is simple: use AI to make exam prep easier, more personal, and a lot more engaging for students all over the country.

What’s new?

With this update, you just type “I want to take a JEE Main mock test” into Gemini, and off you go. After you finish, Gemini instantly breaks down your score, shows which answers you got right or wrong, and tells you how long you took. No waiting around for someone to grade your paper—just instant results.

Google says that the updated Gemini and the immediate feedback will help the students to see where they are slipping up and fix their mistakes instantly for better results. Also, this will sharpen their strategy before the real thing.

Google teams up with PhysicsWallah and Careers360

To ensure that the mock tests may result in positive ways, Google has reportedly teamed up with leading coaching centres and platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360. These platforms will help to review the questions and study materials so that the students may get practice that really matches the style and difficulty of the actual exam.

Gemini is not just about practice tests, either. If you need a study plan that fits your pace, Gemini can whip one up.

Stuck on a tricky topic?

Just ask, and Gemini will walk you through the concept step by step. It’s a pretty hands-on way to support everyone—whether you’re studying solo or with a coaching class.

Google stated that the new Gemini AI tools will be part of AI Mode in Search.

With the Canvas tool, students will be able to upload their notes and ask AI Mode to make study guides, quizzes, and revision materials. You can tweak the difficulty, change up the question format, and get feedback just like with Gemini’s mock tests.

All of this shows how quickly AI is becoming part of education in India. It’s worth noting that just a few months ago, OpenAI launched its own Learning Accelerator in partnership with IIT Madras, putting up USD 500,000 to see how AI could make a real difference for students. With Gemini’s new features, Google clearly wants to lead the way in AI-powered exam prep for Indian students.