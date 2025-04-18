Realme 14T to launch in India on April 25: Price, specs and 6,000mAh battery revealed With its solid specs and competitive pricing, the Realme 14T could become one of the most exciting budget smartphones of 2024. The official launch on April 25 will reveal more.

New Delhi:

Realme, a popular smartphone brand, continues to launch a number of smartphones in the Indian market. After the successful launch of the Realme 14, the tech company is gearing up to unveil the Realme 14T, the first model which stands under the new T-series lineup from the company. The handset is confirmed to launch in India on April 25, and ahead of its official debut, both specifications and pricing details have surfaced online.

Realme 14T: India Price (Leaked)

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the Realme 14T will be priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 256GB storage variant is expected to cost Rs 19,999. Additionally, Realme may offer a Rs 1,000 launch discount, which claims to make the device even more appealing in the competitive mid-range segment.

Display and design highlights

The Realme 14T is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and 111 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Although the screen size has not been officially disclosed, but the leaks suggest that it will come with a 6.6-inch along with 120Hz panel.

The device has also secured TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emissions, making it comfortable for the eyes during long usage sessions.

Battery and design

One of the major highlights of the Realme 14T is its 6,000mAh battery- which is showcased to be as a long player, and it is further paired with a 45W fast charging.

As most of the time, Realme is expected to include the fast charger in the retail box. Despite the large battery, the phone is said to be slim with just 7.97mm thickness, making it sleek and practical for everyday use.

The company further claims that users can expect up to 54.3 hours of talk time, 17.2 hours of YouTube, 12.5 hours on Instagram, and 12.5 hours of gaming, which sounds impressive on paper.

Other key highlighting features and expected specs