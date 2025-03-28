Realme 14 5G launched with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, GT Boost mode and 45W fast charging Realme 14 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a 6000mAh battery, 12GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Designed for gamers, it features GT Gaming Boost Mode along with a vapor chamber cooling system.

Realme has introduced another budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a massive 6000mAh battery. The newly launched Realme 14 5G comes equipped with 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and an advanced cooling system. Currently launched in Thailand, the phone shares a similar design with the Realme Neo 7x and offers gaming-centric features like GT Gaming Boost Mode and a 6,050mm vapor chamber liquid cooling system.

Realme 14 5G: Price and variants

The Realme 14 5G is available in two storage variants:

With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which has been priced at THB 13,999 (around Rs 35,000)

With 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, which has been priced at THB 15,999 (around Rs 40,000)

Buyers can choose from three colour options: Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium and Warrior Pink.

Realme 14 5G: Display and performance

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor is paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, making it a powerful choice for multitasking and gaming.

Battery, charging and software

The Realme 14 5G runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. It houses a 6000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings make it highly durable, protecting it from dust, water, and accidental submersion.

Camera and gaming features

For photography, the Realme 14 5G sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera for high-quality video calls and selfies. The GT Boost mode and liquid cooling system ensure a lag-free gaming experience, making it an ideal choice for mobile gamers.

