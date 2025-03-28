iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as default calling and messaging app: Here’s how Apple's latest update gives iPhone users more control over default apps, allowing them to customize their experience. Users can now choose WhatsApp for calls and messages, along with other alternatives for browsing, email, and more.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for iPhone users, which enables them to set WhatsApp as their default calling and messaging app. With the latest iOS 18.2 update, iPhones can now launch WhatsApp instead of the default Phone or Messages app when making calls or sending messages.

WhatsApp as default calling and messaging app on iPhone

The update, first spotted by WABetaInfo, enables WhatsApp to appear in the default app selection menu in iPhone settings. Users can now choose WhatsApp for both calling and messaging, making it more convenient for daily communication.

To activate this feature:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store. Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps on your iPhone. Select WhatsApp as the default for calls and messages.

Once set, when tapping a contact’s number or the message button, the iPhone will automatically open WhatsApp instead of the built-in apps.

Feature now available worldwide

Initially, this feature was expected to be available only in the European Union, but Apple has rolled it out globally. This move is part of broader changes in iOS, allowing users to choose alternative default apps for:

Web browsing Email Password management Payments (in select regions) Call filtering

In the EU, Apple has even allowed users to change their default maps app, offering greater flexibility.

Apple brings more flexibility to iPhone users

With these updates, Apple is giving iPhone users more control over their default apps, making it easier to customize their experience. Whether for messaging, calling, or browsing, users now have more choices beyond Apple’s built-in apps.

Your smartphone can detect earthquakes! Enable this hidden alert feature for safety

Here are some smartphone settings which will help you get an alert on earthquakes. By turning on this feature, Android users could stay one step ahead of natural disasters and protect themselves in emergencies.

