Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Realme has announced the launch of two new smartphones in India. The newly launched Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G are new additions to the Realme 12 series in India. These new smartphones will join Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G smartphones that were launched in January this year. Some of the highlights of these smartphones include triple rear cameras, up to MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support, and more.

Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G India price and availability

Realme 12+ is available in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colour options while the Realme 12 gets Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colour options. Realme 12 5G is offered in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 16,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

On the other hand, the Realme 12+ 5G is offered with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Realme 12+ 5G with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs 20,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 21,999.

Both of these devices will be available for their first sale starting at 3 PM from March 6 to March 10 at retail stores all over the country. As a part of the launch offers, the company is giving away free Realme Buds 3 Wireless with the purchase of the 8+128GB variant of the Realme 12 5G. Similarly, the company is also offering free Realme Buds T300 with the purchase of the 8+256GB variant of the Realme 12+ 5G.

Furthermore, the company is also offering bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 when you purchase the base variant of the Realme 12 5G and the Realme 12+ 5G via ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G specifications

Realme 12+ 5G

Realme 12+ 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC coupled with Arm Mali-G68 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 16GB, and 256GB of storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Realme has promised three years of software updates and two years of security updates for the new handset.

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200nits of peak brightness.

Realme 12+ 5G features a Rainwater Smart Touch capability, which enhances touch input while using the phone in the rain or with wet hands.

On the camera front, it gets a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also gets a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. It can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in 48 minutes. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res certification.

Realme 12 5G

Realme 12 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC paired with Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Realme has also promised three years of software updates and two years of security updates for this handset.

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 950nits of peak brightness.

The Realme 12 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

