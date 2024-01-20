Ready for Realme's new Note 50 launch? Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme Note 50

Realme Note 50 Launch Update: Realme is gearing up to introduce its new smartphone lineup, starting with the Realme Note 50, set to launch on January 23 in the Philippines. Realme confirmed this news through teaser posters on the X platform and has also revealed design, price, and specs details.

What to Expect?

The Realme Note 50 is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, it boasts an IP54 rating, providing resistance against dust and splashes. This suggests durability and protection for everyday use.

Reveal of Design and Pricing

Teaser posters shared by Realme indicate that the Note 50 might resemble the Realme C51. The anticipated price tag for this new device is PHP 3,599 (around Rs. 6,000), offering an affordable option for users.

Key Specifications

According to available information, the Realme Note 50 will run on Realme UI T Edition based on Android 13. The display is expected to have a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 560nits, ensuring a vibrant viewing experience.

Powering the device is the Unisoc T612 chip, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The combination promises smooth performance for daily tasks and applications.

Camera Setup and Battery Life

The Realme Note 50 is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an additional sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 5-megapixel front camera is expected. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging, ensuring a decent battery life.

