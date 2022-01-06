Quantum launches GenNext video calling webcam QHM-999RL at INR 1,599

Follow us on Image Source : PR Quantum

Quantum, a consumer and lifestyle tech brand has come up with an Auto-Focus full HD video calling webcam QHM-999RL in the market. Priced at INR 1,599/- the HD web camera is available on Flipkart.

The webcam has been designed for professional-level video calling. The new camera comes equipped with an in-built microphone and further offers 1920x1080 full HD resolutions. The company claims that the webcam is ideal for recording and gaming purposes too. Furthermore, the camera supports a wide viewing angle to capture a larger area and automatic face detection to capture sharp images.

Arnav Mutneja, Director at Quantum Hi-Tech said, “Work from home is a practice that is here to stay, but we cannot discount the multiple challenges that come across. One of the most challenging tasks for those working remotely is attending video calls, for often there’s either scarcity of space or lack of adequate lighting. Quantum QHM-999RL is designed taking into accounts all such constraints and is perfect for use even in the tiniest of workspaces. The CMOS Sensor with a world-class lens enables enhanced sensitivity, reduces noise, adds high fidelity, adds more pixel depth, and provides a higher dynamic range,” said.”

Arnav further claimed that the new webcam would be a valuable addition to serve several other purposes like online doctor consultation, virtual class attending, social media content creation, and more. With features like Auto White Balance and Autofocus, the webcam could be operated in any such conditions.