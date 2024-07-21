Prime Day Sale: Huge price drop on split ACs from Voltas, Samsung, LG, Blue Star ACs and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Prime Day sale

Monsoon is here, but with the rising rains, the humidity is another concerning issue- and it is claimed by many that this weather needs an air conditioner- to combat weather conditions. When we speak of fighting the humidity, two options are available in the market- windows ACs and split ACs. Hence, if you are looking for the right AC for your home, then here is the right time, as there are massive discount offers.

And in case you are planning to buy a split AC for your home, then here is the deal. Amazon is offering significant discounts on split ACs during the Prime Day Sale. As today is the last day of Amazon’s Prime Day, the company is offering substantial discounts on split ACs from top brands like LG, Blue Star, Haier, Samsung, Voltas, Daikin and Whirlpool. You can buy high-quality air conditioners at the lowest prices ever.

Big discounts on split ACs

Here are some of the best discounts which are available on split ACs during the Prime Day Sale, enabling you to save thousands of rupees:

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC

Originally priced at Rs 60,000, this AC is now available at a 43 per cent discount. You can buy it for just Rs 33,990. This AC can cool your room even at temperatures as high as 54 degrees Celsius and offers a long air throw feature.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC

This model comes with a Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode feature and HD filters. Its original price was Rs 62,000, and now you can get it for Rs 31,990. It provides excellent cooling even at 52 degrees Celsius.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This model includes an anti-dust filter and a 4-in-1 adjustable mode. Originally priced at Rs 75,990, it is now available at a 47 per cent discount. You can purchase it for just Rs 39,990.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This powerful air conditioner is currently priced at Rs 67,200, but you can get it at a 32 per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 45,490. The company offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor, and it provides effective cooling even at 54 degrees Celsius.

This is the last day to avail offers which are available on Amazon Prime Day and it is a perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cooling system at a fraction of the cost.

