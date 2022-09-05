Portronics Harmonics Z2 wireless neckband launched at Rs 799

Follow us on Image Source : PORTRONICS Portronics Harmonics Z2

Portronics has recently launched a new pair of neckband earphones named Harmonics Z2 which has been priced at Rs 799. The new neckband is available from the company's official website along with Amazon, Flipkart and other leading stores (online and offline), across the nation.

The new wireclaimarphones claims to support noise-free calling using Auto ENC and a battery which could deliver 30 hours of playtime. The neckband could be charged with Type-C USB which enables the neckband to charge faster, and with a 10-minute charge, the neckband could deliver up to 3 hours of battery life.

The Harmonics Z2’s most salient feature is its Auto ENC support wherein the Bluetooth earphones greatly help in reducing the background environmental noise for disturbance-free calls and entertainment. It comes with 12mm drivers- the company claims that each earbud produces a rich sound with deep thumping bass for an immersive HD audio experience.

Now your long journeys won’t be boring anymore — the Portronics Harmonics Z2 is a power runner built to offer up to a whopping 30 hours of continuous entertainment. The wireless earphone comes with an amazing battery capacity of 250mAh so you can talk to your loved ones worry-free or enjoy your favourite music because your neckband is not going to ditch you. And that’s not all! Thanks to the USB Type-C fast charging of the battery, a simple 10-minute charge can give you a playback time of 3 hours.

Designed with a dual-coloured look, the Harmonics Z2 is crafted using soft tensile-strengthened silicone for daily use available in Sky Blue, Black, Red, Yellow and Blue colour variants. The buds also sport a magnetic latch offering a no-slip fit around the neck, which helps keep the wires away from tangling and also prevents the neckband from falling off the shoulders when not in use.

Built around a powerful Bluetooth V5.2 chip, the Portronics Harmonics Z2 Bluetooth earphone features Lightning Connect for swift pairing with your device. The band houses the control panel that offers greater ergonomics using which you can control your smartphone with simple click controls. Change tracks, adjust the volume or call on Siri and Google with just a click gesture.

