Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC brings new Mega Pokémon and adventures for Indian gamers The latest Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC has finally received a new trailer, confirming brand-new Mega Evolutions, a Hoopa-led storyline, powerful Alpha Pokémon, and a special Hyperspace Lumiose zone.

New Delhi:

New Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC game will bring fresh Mega Evolutions, a new story fronted by Hoopa, and the mysterious world of Hyperspace Lumiose. It launches on December 10, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and will be playable by Indian gamers through digital download or imported game cards.

What is Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC?

The new DLC addition to the Pokémon Legends: Z- A game introduces new Mega Pokémon falling under the stronger Alpha category, and a new area is full of challenges and rewards.

Players will be able to explore Hyperspace Lumiose, a distorted version of Lumiose City guided by Hoopa and Doughnut Chef Ansha.

It will be like a new chapter in the world of Pokémon, which will come with tougher battles, new powers, and exciting exploration.

Release date and platforms

Launch date for the game: December 10, 2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch 2

Indian gamers can play the DLC by purchasing it:

Digitally via the Nintendo eShop using international payment cards or eShop gift cards.

Or by importing physical cartridges from online stores around the world.

New Mega Pokémon arriving.

The DLC introduces two amazing Mega Evolutions: Mega Chimecho, which creates six small echo copies that float around, attacks with strong sound waves and works great as a support Pokémon in battles. Mega Baxcalibur comes with a huge upgrade for one of the fan-favourite Pokémon, gains powerful offensive abilities and higher stats and could earn its Mega Stone through online Ranked Battles in the Z-A Battle Club.

Explore Hyperspace Lumiose The new zone, Hyperspace Lumiose, will offer a warped version of Lumiose City with powerful Alpha Pokémon and new Mega Pokémon.

Pokémon that can go beyond Level 100 Players can craft a variety of doughnuts using berries that boost attack, defence, or speed — even special Hyperspace Doughnuts for more power in big fights.



Why will Indian gamers love it?

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is very popular in India because of the following reasons.

It offers open-world gameplay, much like Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

It brings back one of the most exciting features from earlier Pokémon games: Mega Evolution.

Runs smoothly on Nintendo Switch, which many players in India are importing now.

It features tough, high-level battles that attract competitive players.

Indian console gamers enjoy Pokémon's mix of nostalgia, strategy, and adventure, to begin with, and this DLC makes it even better.

How Indian Players can play Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Besides, even though Nintendo consoles are never officially distributed in India, it is not a problem for players:

Purchase Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 from:

Amazon India (imported listings)

Retailers like ‘Games The Shop’ and Local game stores are available in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru.

Players can purchase the DLC by using: