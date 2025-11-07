Google Gemini Deep Research gets major upgrade: Now reads Gmail, Drive and chat Google has upgraded its Gemini Deep Research tool, allowing it to analyse personal files from Gmail, Google Drive and Google Chat in addition to web content. The feature is now live on desktop and will roll out on mobile soon.

New Delhi:

Google has announced a significant expansion for Gemini AI's Deep Research feature: the tool, which can read and analyse content stored across Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Slides, PDFs, Sheets and even Google Chat conversations, aside from searching the open web.

This upgrade will turn Gemini into a potent personal research assistant that is able to create comprehensive reports using both data from online sources and private files.

While the feature is already live on desktop, mobile will likely get the same within days.

What's new: Gemini can now read your emails and files

Up until now, Deep Research has mostly relied on publicly available online information. In this update, users can give Gemini access to:

Gmail emails

Google Drive files (Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs)

Google Chat messages

Organisational files in Workspace accounts

It means Gemini can combine this private data with its online research to create highly contextual summaries and detailed, multi-layered reports.

How to use Deep Research in Gemini?

Google has added a streamlined workflow to access this:

Open Gemini on the desktop

Go to the Tools menu.

Select Deep Research

Select sources: Google Search, Gmail, Drive, Chat

Gemini builds a step-by-step research plan.

Next, it synthesises the data into a customised output.

Users can request Gemini to create:

Competitor analysis

Market research reports

Project summaries

Product requirement documents

Briefs based on team emails and documents

This means you will not have to dig through hundreds of files, email threads, and scattered notes manually.

Why this update matters for professionals

According to Google, the upgrade targets professionals who juggle several documents, chats, and data sources. This integration means that Gemini can now:

Scan old brainstorming files.

Analyse related email threads

Compare documents

Pull insights from Google Chat.

Combine it all with real-time web research.

Teams can generate new reports or summaries in minutes, work that earlier took hours.

Part of a bigger AI push

The announcement comes as major tech companies rush to build deeper AI features into everyday tools:

Microsoft is integrating Copilot across Office apps

Apple readies deeper, iPhone-level AI integration

While strengthening Google Workspace with Gemini features,

The update further indicates that Google is pushing itself to a position as the default AI assistant for research-intensive tasks at work. It is available at Deep Research, first launched in December 2024 as a tool for structured research workflows.

Now, when combined with Workspace access, things get even more powerful. The feature is now available on Gemini for desktop, and it will soon arrive for mobile devices.

Google is likely to add more file type support and deeper AI planning features in the near future.