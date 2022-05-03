Pokémon GO announces Spotlight Hour for May 2022 with interesting rewards

Pokémon GO has this ‘Spotlight Hours’ which occur every Tuesday. And the frequency increases with a specific Pokémon appearing in the wild during the gameplay. This month of May (2022), players will get a chance to catch a different Pokémon each Tuesday.
The events will occur between the Indian timeline: say 6 pm and 7 pm IST. Players will also get the active bonuses in order to take advantage of each Spotlight Hour.
For instance, during the Spotlight Hour, the players will receive an additional candy, experience, or Stardust for some specific activities.
The Pokémon appearing in Spotlight Hours in May 2022 are:
- Wingull
- Numel
- Magikarp
- Seel
- Pikipek
Wingull, Seel and Magikarp might appear as Shiny Pokémon during the gameplay and all the five new Pokémon have evolutions too.
The developers of the game have stated that the players who will participate for the full hour will get enough candies to complete the evolution of each Pokémon. This is a must to mention that Magikarp could be evolved into Gyarados which is stated to be one of the Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving in Pokémon GO.
Spotlight Hour for May 2022: Pokémon, candies, Bonus and date
- Wingull (May 3): Wingull could be evolved into Pelipper for 50 candies and could appear as a Shiney in the game. The number of candies awarded for catching Pokémon will be doubled during the Spotlight Hour.
- Numel (May 10): Double candies could be earned for transferring Pokémon, during the Numel Spotlight Hour. Numel could be evolved into Camerut with 50 candies. It is stated that catching and keeping Pokémon ahead of the event could help the players to earn a lot of candies for transfers.
- Magikarp (May 17): Magikarp will evolve into Gyarados and players will have to spend 400 candies- perhaps the Spotlight Hour is ideal for earning time for the candies if they want to evolve their Pokémon. Magikarp could be the other Pokémon which can appear as Shiny in the wild and also, the players will receive double XP for evolving Pokémon.
- Seel (May 24): Seel can also appear as a Shiny Pokémon and double Stardust could be earned during the Seel Spotlight Hour player can Seel with 50 candies into Dewgong in Pokémon GO.
- Pikipek (May 31): Double XP could be earned for catching Pokémon, during the Pikipek Spotlight Hour. Players will have to spend 25 candies to evolve Pikipek into Trumbeak, and after that, it could be evolved to Toucannon with an additional 100 candies.