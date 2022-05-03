Pokémon GO announces Spotlight Hour for May 2022 with interesting rewards

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: POKéMON GO Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has this ‘Spotlight Hours’ which occur every Tuesday. And the frequency increases with a specific Pokémon appearing in the wild during the gameplay. This month of May (2022), players will get a chance to catch a different Pokémon each Tuesday.

The events will occur between the Indian timeline: say 6 pm and 7 pm IST. Players will also get the active bonuses in order to take advantage of each Spotlight Hour.

For instance, during the Spotlight Hour, the players will receive an additional candy, experience, or Stardust for some specific activities.

The Pokémon appearing in Spotlight Hours in May 2022 are:

Wingull

Numel

Magikarp

Seel

Pikipek

Wingull, Seel and Magikarp might appear as Shiny Pokémon during the gameplay and all the five new Pokémon have evolutions too.

The developers of the game have stated that the players who will participate for the full hour will get enough candies to complete the evolution of each Pokémon. This is a must to mention that Magikarp could be evolved into Gyarados which is stated to be one of the Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving in Pokémon GO.

Spotlight Hour for May 2022: Pokémon, candies, Bonus and date