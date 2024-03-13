Poco X6 Neo 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco X6 Neo 5G

Poco has launched a new X series smartphone in India. The newly launched Poco X6 Neo 5G features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. Here are all the details you need to know.

Poco X6 Neo 5G India price and availability

Poco X6 Neo is available in three colour options: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 15,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 17,999.

Interested buyers can purchase the Poco X6 Neo 5G from Flipkart. They can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit, credit, and EMI transactions. The company is also offering Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

The Poco X6 Neo will be available on a special early access sale today starting at 7:00PM while the regular sale of the smartphone will start from March 18.

Poco X6 Neo 5G specifications

Poco X6 Neo 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Mali G57 MC2 GPU, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

It features a 6.67-inchAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Poco X6 Neo 5G gets a dual rear camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera with 3x sensor zoom alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco X6 Neo 5G with 33W fast charging support. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For connectivity, the smartphone gets Bluetooth v5.3, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports an AI-backed face unlock feature for authentication.

