Planning to buy an Air Purifier? 6 Key things to check before you bring one home As air pollution levels rise across India, investing in an air purifier has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Before you finalise your purchase, here are 6 essential factors to consider to ensure the right pick for your home.

New Delhi:

We are living with the worst air conditioning, with worsening air quality index (AQI) levels. During the winters, many parts of India witness bad air quality leading to various health issues – including lung problems, breathing problems and more. Delhi-NCR is one of the highly impacted regions with the worst AQI, and to fight it, one has to have an air purifier to help kids, elderly family members, offices and shops.

Remember, though the smog may just look like fog, it is much more harmful and could cause major damage. These pollutants can trigger allergies, asthma, and respiratory issues and can even be contagious and life-threatening to many users. Having a reliable air purifier at home could help you breathe cleaner air and protect your family’s health, but choosing the right one is a task. Here, in this article, we bring you six important things to look for before making a purchase.

1. Check for a True HEPA Filter

The most important feature in an air purifier is a True HEPA filter (which should be H13 or H14). It is capable of capturing up to 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, which may include dust, pollen, smoke and PM2.5.

2. Know the CADR rating

The Clean Air Delivery Rate (commonly known as CADR) indicates how quickly the purifier can clean a room. A higher CADR means faster purification of the air. For Indian homes, users must aim for a CADR which could match or exceed their room size in cubic metres per hour.

3. Match the Purifier to your room size

Always check the coverage area of the air purifier, as mentioned on the product. If your room is 200 sq. ft., pick a purifier which is rated for at least 250 sq. ft. to ensure efficient cleaning.

4. Consider the filter replacement cost and time

The filter of the air purifier needs replacement every 6–12 months. But if you look for a quality filter, some purifiers might last for several years if checked and bought properly. Check the availability and pricing of the air purifier before making the purchase, as some imported models have expensive or hard-to-find filters.

5. Look for smart and silent operation

Choose an air purifier which has PM2.5 indicators, auto mode and low noise levels, which could be perfect for bedrooms and offices. Some air purifier models further support app control or voice assistants to manage from the comfort of your couch or bed by just instructing the machine to switch on or off – just like Alexa.

6. Energy efficiency and maintenance

Another important aspect to look for is the energy-efficient models, which may consume less power and ensure they are easy to clean and maintain. One must regularly clean the filters, which could extend the filter life and improve the performance of the purifier.

Breathe cleaner, live healthier

An air purifier is not a luxury but a necessity, and if you are planning to buy one, it could be the best decision for people living in highly populated areas. A well-chosen purifier can drastically reduce indoor pollutants, helping you breathe more safely and upgrade your health – not only kids and old people but everyone living inside the house.