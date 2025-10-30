Swiggy DeskEats 2.0 launched with over 2 lakh desk-friendly dishes at Rs 199 Swiggy DeskEats 2.0 is the upgraded version of its workplace-focused meal service. With more than 2 lakh desk-friendly dishes across 30 cities, the update offers thoughtfully packed, easy-to-eat meals for office-goers.

New Delhi:

Swiggy, a popular food delivery platform, has recently announced the launch of DeskEats 2.0, a new version of its earlier initiative, which will serve India's growing segment of working professionals. By the time of writing, it has more than 2 lakh desk-friendly food options in non-messy packaging to let busy professionals eat comfortably at their work desks without any interruptions.

DeskEats 2.0 claims to serve 7,000 tech parks and 5,000 co-living corporate hubs in 30 Indian cities. It is said to be serving a wide range of cuisines in compact, spill-free packaging.

Starbucks joins Swiggy with 'Power Lunch' at Rs 199

To celebrate the launch of DeskEats 2.0, Swiggy has partnered with Starbucks to introduce an exclusive menu called ‘Power Lunch’. The offer will stay live until November 8 (2025) and will feature 29 curated items, including:

Paneer Tikka Sandwich

Chilli Cheese Toast

Tofu and Spinach Croissant Sandwich

Tall Cold Coffee

Tall Java Chip Frappuccino

Tall Vietnamese Cold Brew and more

Availability of the offer

By the time of writing, the offer is available in 252 outlets across 25 cities and is targeted at working professionals who want a superior lunch at an affordable price.

Easy access and curated collections

Users can access DeskEats 2.0 by typing 'DESK' in the search bar of the Swiggy app. Some of Swiggy's in-app collections under DeskEats include:

Value combos: These are affordable lunch meal options.

Stress munchies: Quick snacks for your work desk

One-handed grabbies: Non-messy foods to eat

Healthy snacks: Nutrient-rich light meals which could be eaten at the desk

Chai-coffee breaks: The pairing of hot beverages with quick bites.

Teamwork bites: Shareable food items for office buddies

Each category is aligned to real consumer insights to allow professionals to select meals based on their busy schedules.

Swiggy's Commitment to Workplace Convenience According to Deepak Maloo, Vice President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy will "redefine workplace dining" through offers that blend taste, convenience, and smart packaging. He said this tie-up with Starbucks strengthens such a dining experience for India's workforce. With DeskEats 2.0, Swiggy further expands its reach in the corporate dining segment after the success of its Corporate Rewards Program, which now covers 27,000 companies and 2.5 lakh employees across India.