Lava Shark 2 launched in India for Rs 6999: 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery and iPhone-like design

Lava has now officially launched the Shark 2 4G, the successor to the Lava Shark that was launched earlier this year. As an offering targeted at young users and content creators, the Shark 2 comes with enhanced camera performance, a strong battery, and an elegant and contemporary design.
The design of the phone is very much that of the iPhone 16 Pro, including a huge camera module and plain finish. The phone comes in Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold colours.
Design and camera setup
The Lava Shark 2 has a 50MP AI rear camera that boosts low-light performance and quality, targeting creators and vloggers. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Lava emphasises that its AI imaging platform has optimised short video content platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
Performance and storage
Internally, the Shark 2 is driven by the Unisoc T7250 processor, accompanied by 4GB RAM (which can be supplemented by an additional 4GB virtual RAM) and 64GB inbuilt memory. The processor is an improvement from the previous Unisoc T606, providing seamless performance for multitasking, gaming, and video streaming.
The phone also features dual SIM support and 4G connectivity, targeting regular mobile users.
Display and battery life
The phone comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for a fluid viewing experience. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a USB Type-C 10W charger and supports 18W fast chargers. The handset further features an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection.
Software and price
The Lava Shark 2 uses Android 15, which is ad-free and bloatware-free. There will be one OS upgrade for Android by Lava, along with two years of security patch support.
At Rs 6,999, the phone is available across Lava's retail partners and online portals from this month onwards. It also offers free doorstep service in India, an exclusive feature in the affordable segment.