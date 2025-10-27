Chhath Puja prompts for Gemini Nano Banana: Stunning AI photos to share on social media Google’s Gemini Nano Banana is helping you to create stunning Chhath Puja-themed photos using smart AI prompts. As devotees prepare to celebrate the sun festival with devotion and joy, you can use Gemini’s creative tools to design realistic, traditional images featuring you and your family.

Chhath is not just any festival, but people all over the world (the Bihar community, mainly) consider it to be an emotional time, where they worship the Sun god for embracing life in everything, including the individual family. With the new Gemini Nano Banana update, users will be able to generate lifelike Chhath Puja photos, which may feel traditional, by using smart text prompts.

Whether you want a traditional image of yourself offering ‘arghya’ at the sunrise or a creative artistic rendition for social media, Gemini will make it easy for you.

Gemini Nano Banana helping to create Chhat Puja

Smart prompts to try during Chhath

Here are a few of the smart prompts which could be tried on to create type in Gemini Nano Banana to create beautiful Chhath Puja photos:

1. Create an image of me performing Chhath Puja at the Ganga ghat of Varanasi, with diyas and fruits. Make me wear a traditional taant saree and have long open hair, looking happy.

2. Show me wearing traditional Indian attire (a pink and red saree) while performing Chhath Puja rituals at sunrise, looking happy, and with half-pinned hair, long till the waistline.

3. Generate a festive picture of me and my family standing in the river during Chhath Puja with colourful sarees and baskets of prasad. Everyone looks happy.

4. Create an artistic photo of me surrounded by diyas and sun rays during Chhath Puja morning.

5. Make a realistic photo of me offering prayers to the setting sun with Chhathi Maiya idols on the plate floating on the riverbed. Make me wear a beautiful Bengali red-orange saree and look happy.

Celebrate tradition with technology

The Gemini Nano Banana update shows how AI and tradition can blend beautifully with Indian traditions – from Karva Chauth to Diwali, people are using AI to create the best posters and festive banners to post on social media. As Chhath Puja brings families together to express gratitude to nature, you can now preserve those moments via AI-generated visuals that reflect your devotion and creativity.

This festive season, let Gemini Nano Banana help you design stunning Chhath Puja memories—where faith meets innovation and technology celebrates culture.

What is Chhath Puja, and why is it celebrated?

Chhath Puja, which is also known as Surya Shashthi, is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Nepal. It is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and his sister Chhathi Maiya. People give gratitude and thank them for sustaining life on Earth and seeking blessings for health, prosperity and happiness.

The festival lasts for four days and includes rituals like:

Nahay Khay (holy bathing and then eating sattvik food)

Kharna (fasting and offering kheer)

Sandhya Arghya (offering to the setting sun)

Usha Arghya (offering to the rising sun).

Devotees stand in rivers or ponds and offer milk, fruits, and thekua as prasad while praying for their family’s well-being.