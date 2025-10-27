MapmyIndia eyes collaboration with Perplexity AI, expanding its role in India’s AI ecosystem After tying up with Zoho, Mappls MapmyIndia has now expressed interest in partnering with Perplexity AI. The Indian mapping company responded to Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas’ remark that “maps are the hardest,” by inviting the AI firm for collaboration.

New Delhi:

Mappls MapmyIndia, the Indian mapping giant, has recently expressed interest in a potential collaboration with Perplexity AI, following the comments from Aravind Srinivas, its CEO, who acknowledged the complexity of mapmaking. The company made the news public after responding by highlighting its decades-long experience in building India’s detailed maps, offering Perplexity a chance to leverage its extensive mapping infrastructure.

India’s homegrown mapping leader since 1995

In its latest release, MapmyIndia highlighted its trailblazing mapping expedition since 1995, alleging to have attained house-number-level accuracy over both urban and rural India. The firm highlighted that this degree of precision called for years of ground-based data collection and real-time updates, something even large international platforms have found challenging to rival.

MapmyIndia had referred to maps not just as per datasets, but as per the essential national infrastructure which will enable governance, logistics, mobility and commerce at scale.

Beyond Zoho collaboration

Following its recent partnership with Zoho, MapmyIndia has announced its intention to include Perplexity AI in its roster of new partners. The company has positioned itself as a ready-to-integrate, India-centric mapping stack for AI-enabled tools and its assistant. Such an integration, it is further proposed, would be able to make Perplexity's AI search and enterprise offerings more powerful using richer, locally developed geospatial intelligence.

This step is also MapmyIndia's strategic transition from a simple navigation brand to India's foundation layer of AI.

Trusted by millions, ready for global growth

The company indicated that more than 35 million users now depend on its Mappls navigation and mapping applications, which are now spilling over into the world beyond India. It reaffirmed its positioning as a "swadeshi" (native) solution designed for Indian consumers and scalable for worldwide needs.

MapmyIndia ended on a note where it urged consumers to download the Mappls application and reiterated its determination towards being an essential mapping foundation for India's AI-powered digital future.