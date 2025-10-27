Microsoft Teams to auto-track office presence by using Wi-Fi networks: Know-how Microsoft is working on a new Teams feature that can automatically detect when users are in the office by connecting to the organisation’s Wi-Fi. The upcoming update aims to simplify hybrid work coordination by automatically updating an employee’s work location.

New Delhi:

Microsoft Teams is set to roll out a new feature which will automatically recognise when staff members are in the office. According to a Microsoft 365 roadmap post viewed by TechRadar, the feature will use Wi-Fi to identify if the user is on-site and update their location status in Teams automatically.

How will the new feature work?

If a device is connected to the organisation's internal Wi-Fi network, Teams will automatically set the user's location as the specific office building, which will make colleagues know whether they're working from home or on site.

Microsoft says the goal is to streamline hybrid work by reducing confusion about where team members are, especially under flexible working setups. The update has, however, sparked concerns over privacy, as it would likely limit employees from working from private or unwatched areas in office buildings.

Microsoft will initiate a global rollout in December 2025, with the feature being rolled out on Windows and macOS versions of Microsoft Teams.

New features to boost productivity

Automatic location detection is one of a few productivity and AI-related feature updates in Teams. Microsoft has introduced a new "Save message" feature recently, allowing users to save key messages and conversations for easy access.

A future update will also allow users to customise keyboard shortcuts for frequent icons and actions, simplifying navigation for heavy users.

Copilot integration gets smarter

Microsoft is also improving its Copilot AI integration in Teams. In recorded meetings, Copilot will analyse content, chat records, and shared documents to generate instant summaries, insights, and answers to questions. For example, users may pose questions such as, "What was the feedback given on each slide?" or "What were the best-selling products?"

The Copilot screen-context capability will be available globally by August 2026 across all the major platforms, including Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and web, making Teams even more of a one-stop AI-powered productivity hub.