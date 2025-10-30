Google Maps to introduce new power saving mode soon: How will it help the long route drivers? Google Maps is reportedly testing a new Power Saving Mode designed to extend battery life during navigation by simplifying visuals and reducing power-hungry features. Found in the latest beta version, this mode could soon make long drives more battery-efficient for Android users.

New Delhi:

Google Maps, one of the most widely used navigation apps, may soon receive a much-needed power-saving mode. This feature will work with Android devices, and as per the report, the tech giant is working towards developing the feature to help users reduce battery drainage during navigation, particularly during long road trips.

The feature is under development, and the discovery was made during an APK teardown of the beta version of Maps, which contained early traces of the feature in development.

At present, Google Maps navigation is said to be draining massive battery life from the device during the constant GPS tracking, live updates and always-on screen feature. This new feature has the potential to save battery life by up to one hour (minimum), as per usage.

Available in the newest beta version of Google Maps

As per the Android Authority report, the new feature was witnessed inside Google Maps version 25.44.03.824313610 (beta) for the Android version only. It was discovered within the app, next to a “Power saving mode” option that looks to reduce on-screen information and visual effects during driving.

This mode will only display crucial navigation information – like turns and route direction – when activated, but will eliminate other non-essential features which pop up on the display, like street names and coloured map layers.

It was further suggested in the early screenshot leak that the UI would get a black and white makeover to save power on OLED screens.

How could it work?

It states that the feature may be enabled with the press of the power button while in navigation mode. Or, it might also be a setting within the Maps app that users can manually turn on.

That could be quite helpful for travellers, delivery drivers, and daily commuters who depend on Google Maps for hours. The app will run more efficiently, with fewer visual distractions and limited screen updates, while maintaining the core navigation experience.

Part of Google's AI-Enhanced Maps Evolution. This isn’t the only update Google Maps has received in 2025. Earlier this year, the platform added Gemini Live integration, improving real-time assistance during trips.

In March 2025, Google further rolled out AI-powered travel planning features, which enable users to get personalised route suggestions and trip recommendations through Maps, Search, and Lens. While the tech giant has not yet confirmed the rolling out of the new Power Saving Mode, it is expected to arrive sometimes soon in the coming year.