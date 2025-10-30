Zoho’s Arattai to soon offer WhatsApp-like encryption for chats: Confirms Founder Sridhar Vembu Zoho’s Arattai app is about to get end-to-end encryption, a key feature that will strengthen its privacy credentials and make it a true Indian alternative to WhatsApp. With Zoho Pay integration and continuous updates, Arattai aims to offer a secure, homegrown platform for messaging and payments.

New Delhi:

Arattai, Zoho's indigenous messaging platform, is set to introduce one of its most-anticipated features: end-to-end encryption. The founder of the Chennai-based tech firm, Sridhar Vembu, confirmed the news that the feature is going through the final testing phase and will be released soon for its users. With the new end-to-end encryption, the Arattai app will become a more robust Indian alternative to WhatsApp, which will let users feel more confident about the privacy of their messages and data.

The news became official when the founder responded to a user query on X (formerly known as Twitter). Founder Vembu said, "Yes, going through testing right now. We are doing multiple rounds of QA to be sure."

His confirmation has sent ripples of excitement across Indian users who have been demanding stronger security features on the platform.

Why does encryption matter for Indian messaging users?

End-to-end encryption for any application ensures that no third party, not even the servers of the host application, can read messages – only the sender and the recipient can.

At present, WhatsApp and Signal are two apps that have end-to-end encryption by default. On the other hand, Arattai’s encryption has been limited to voice and video calls so far. The advent of E2EE on text messages will indeed be a major leap towards user privacy on the Indian platform.

(Image Source : ZOHO ARATTAI)Zoho Arattai

This is important, as there are increasing data protection and surveillance concerns in India. Several users prefer locally developed applications, like Arattai. However, they have not switched off WhatsApp because of the lack of strong encryption in these applications.

Zoho Pay to be integrated soon

Along with end-to-end encryption, the Arattai app is also expected to integrate Zoho Pay, a UPI-based payment system, into the platform. With this, users will be able to send and receive money in the app itself – just like we do with WhatsApp – making it a multi-utility communication tool.

(Image Source : ZOHO ARATTAI)Zoho Arattai

Founder Vembu has also spoken about his concerns regarding the dependence of Indians on foreign-owned messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp. According to him, that brings in risks if there is ever any political or regulatory fallout with Meta's platform: "We are in this for the long haul. We won't give up." The app continues to enjoy a stable membership, recently ranking 7th in India's Google Play Store communication category, while WhatsApp remains in the top three.