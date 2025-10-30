5 Phones that can rival Samsung Galaxy S26 series in 2026: From iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13 Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series promises to bring cutting-edge AI, upgraded camera sensors, and a new 2nm Exynos 2600 chip. However, 2026 will also see fierce competition from Apple, Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and iQOO- each offering unique strengths in camera, gaming, and AI features.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading names in consumer goods, is set for 2026, and their latest lineup, just like every year. The company is gearing up to launch its next-generation Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to arrive in the global market in the first quarter of next year (between January and March). As per the rumours, it is said that the device will come with major upgrades in performance, AI and camera capabilities.

The Korean giant claims to come with a ‘next-gen AI experience’ and a new Exynos 2600 processor, which will give strict competition in the flagship range of devices from a number of leading brands – and the competition is already heating up in the global market.

But if you are still looking for more options, then here we bring to you five upcoming or existing smartphones that could easily challenge the Galaxy S26 series on specifications, performance and gaming strength, especially for the Indian smartphone users.

1. Apple iPhone 16 Pro: The all-rounder performer

Although it has already been in the market, the iPhone 16 Pro, which is powered by the A18 Pro chip, may remain Samsung’s toughest rival. The A18 Pro uses Apple’s 3nm process, which claims to deliver top-tier performance and efficiency.

The device comes with a 48MP main shooter, a ProMotion OLED display, and exclusive AI features through Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro delivers a seamless mix of power, photography and battery life, which could directly challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

2. OnePlus 13: Snapdragon processor with gaming strength

The OnePlus 13 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor chipset, which comes with next-level gaming performance and efficient cooling. The handset boasts a 2K AMOLED display and Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras for the best-in-class camera, and it works wonders.

For Indian users who value speed and gaming, the OnePlus 13 could be the best-value competitor to Samsung’s flagship with the latest specs.

3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Camera king at a lower price

Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra is a photography powerhouse that features a 50MP variable aperture main lens, along with Leica optics, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. It has advanced imaging algorithms and AI photo modes – certainly perfect for the users who prioritise camera quality over brand premium, making it a serious choice for those who are considering buying the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra rival in the sub-Rs 1 lakh category.

4. Google Pixel 9 Pro: The AI experience alternative

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro is backed by the Tensor G4 chipset that focuses on an AI-based photography experience for users. It comes with a voice recognition feature along with other smart features like live translation and voice editing, making communication easy worldwide.

While it may not match Samsung’s raw power, the Pixel’s AI-driven user experience and excellent camera have made it a compelling choice for those who are looking for a professional-level device and creators.

5. iQOO 13: The gaming flagship challenger

It is all about the speed and affordability that the iQOO 13 holds, and it could be an ideal alternative for gamers. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a 144 Hz AMOLED display and a massive vapour cooling system. The smartphone has been designed for gaming enthusiasts who need top-tier graphics and performance without spending as much as for the premium Samsung Galaxy S series.