Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews BSNL Q2 2025: Achieves 93 per cent revenue run rate in performance, more

New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has taken over BSNL's Strategic Review and Planning Meeting for Quarter 2 (2025–2026). The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and senior officials from DoT, where comprehensive reviews related to the performance of BSNL on revenue, service quality, and operational parameters were presented.

The Minister appreciated the circle-wise efforts taken by BSNL and attributed the achievements to the ‘collective capabilities’ of the Chief General Managers. He said QoS should remain non-negotiable and that uptime and repair metrics must be tracked daily.

BSNL records 93 per cent revenue run rate in Q2

The company also recorded an increase in its Average Revenue Per User, which rose from Rs 81 in Q1 to Rs 91 in Q2- a growth of 12 per cent. The top-performing circles included Maharashtra with Rs 214 ARPU, Kerala with +30 per cent, and UP West with +13 per cent.

Highlights from BSNL business verticals

EB vertical showed 103 per cent achievement over the target and achieved Rs 1,272 crore. Consumer Mobility reached 75 per cent of the target with 9.23 crore subscribers, while CFA showed 90 per cent achievement with a revenue of Rs 722 crore.

Scindia praised high-performing circles that included Karnataka, Haryana, UP (East), Jammu & Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar, and asked others to compete and improve.

Seven-Point Agenda for BSNL's Future Minister Scindia outlined a seven-point agenda comprising daily monitoring of QoS, ensuring cost control, and innovating ways of generating revenue.

The minister also emphasised the need to strike a balance between revenue from the government and private clients, control negative EBITDA, and create a culture of ownership and accountability throughout the organisation.

Scindia emphasised that "culture outweighs strategy" and continuous quality and teamwork would define BSNL's transformation into a future-ready telecom enterprise.