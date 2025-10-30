OnePlus 15 India launch set for November 13: Design, specs and expected price revealed OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, massive 7,300mAh battery, and a triple 50MP camera setup. Set to launch on November 13, the device promises to deliver top-tier performance and design, redefining the OnePlus flagship experience for Indian consumers.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading smartphone brands, is set to launch its latest addition in the series. The company is set to unleash the new OnePlus 15 worldwide on November 13 (2025). Though the device is already launched in the Chinese market, and fans in India are looking forward to getting their hands on the latest flagship device. By the time of writing, the pricing for the new handset is not yet confirmed by OnePlus (by the time of writing), and most of the features are already known. The device is said to come with major upgrades in design, battery, performance and camera technology.

Refreshed design and upgraded display

The OnePlus 15 has an air of refinement and symmetry in its design, with a square-shaped camera module instead of the circular one in its predecessor. Certainly, the smartphone looks sleeker, more premium, and a bit more compact to satisfy even those users seeking flagship devices with comfortable grips.

It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate to make it one of the most fluid screens in its class. The panel can drop brightness as low as 1 nit, making it perfect for use at night. While OnePlus did acknowledge that a QHD+ display at 165Hz is not possible yet, it did confirm that the new panel is more expensive and of higher quality than on the OnePlus 13.

Performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Processor: The upcoming OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for absolute speed and power efficiency. RAM and storage: The handset will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and may come with up to 1TB of storage. Battery: It will be backed by a 7,300mAh battery, the biggest on any OnePlus flagship to date (at the time of writing). The handset further supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, claiming to deliver lightning-quick battery top-ups. However, final battery specifications for the Indian variant might differ – as no details have been unleashed from the company yet. Camera setup: The OnePlus 15 has a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a Sony primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens.

The camera supports 8K video recording and 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision.

While Hasselblad branding may be missing this year, OnePlus ensures better natural colour processing and low-light performance.

On the front, it will come with a 32MP front camera which will be capable of capturing 4K 60fps recording capabilities, which should interest vloggers and content creators.

Expected price in India

Going by the launch price of Rs 69,999 of the OnePlus 13, the price bracket for the upcoming OnePlus 15 may lie between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 in the Indian market. The handset will probably be made available via OnePlus online stores, Amazon India and other retail partners within a reasonably short period after the launch.