Adobe Firefly launches next-gen AI studio with audio, video and imaging tools to transform creative workflows Adobe unveiled major upgrades to its Firefly AI platform, introducing new tools for audio, video, and image creation, at Adobe MAX 2025. The update includes Generate Soundtrack, Generate Speech, and a new AI video editor, alongside Firefly Image Model 5 for high-resolution photo generation.

New Delhi:

Adobe has officially launched Firefly's new AI tools for the next generation at its annual Adobe MAX conference. The platform now includes audio, video, and imaging models in a unified creative suite. Firefly is an end-to-end creative environment that enables the user to transition from ideation to production seamlessly without having to switch tools or platforms.

The new Firefly has new models, new additions, and integrations with world-leading AI players, including Google, OpenAI, ElevenLabs, Topaz Labs, Runway, and more, where creators can work with industry-leading models all in one place.

New AI tools for audio, video and image creation

Adobe's launch is all about simplifying content creation with AI tools:

Generate Soundtrack (Public Beta): Creates completely licensed, professional-quality instrumental music scores aligned to video, ideally for creators and marketers producing YouTube or Instagram content. Generate Speech (Public Beta): Converts text to realistic voiceovers in accordance with Adobe's Speech Model and ElevenLabs' multilingual platform, including Indian languages and accents for localised content production. Firefly Video Editor (Private Beta): A timeline-centric online video editor for creating, trimming, and configuring clips with voiceover, subtitle, and effect add-ons, all within a conversational interface. Prompt to Edit: Allows people to edit images using natural language commands, such as "brighten the background" or "colour the sky sunset orange". Firefly Image Model 5 and collaborator AI engines power this capability.

Advanced AI models for high-quality visuals

The highlight of the release is Firefly Image Model 5 (Public Beta) — Adobe's most advanced image generation model to date. It produces native 4MP-resolution images without upscaling and captures lighting, texture, and human anatomy naturally.

Adobe also introduced Firefly Custom Models (Private Beta), which allows creators to train Firefly on images of their own brand or personal styles, making visual identity consistent across campaigns. Indian design studios, ad experts, and freelancers can use this capability to build custom brand assets faster.

Designed for Indian creators and working professionals

For Indian consumers, Firefly's conversation tools and multilingual speech synthesis open up new avenues for innovation. Small businesses can create advertisements, product demonstrations, and voice-overs without the cost of putting together huge production teams. Educators and professionals can use Firefly's AI tools for presentations, training workshops, and social media updates.

With partner models like ElevenLabs Multilingual v2, Indian content creators can now develop regional-language content for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali locals — a huge relief for local marketers and YouTubers.

Availability, pricing and access

Adobe announced today that Firefly Image Model 5, Generate Soundtrack, and Generate Speech are available in public beta. The Firefly Video Editor and Firefly Custom Models will be available later in private beta next month, and consumers can prejoin early-access waitlists. Project Moonlight, a conversational AI assistant across Adobe apps, will be available in the coming months.

Through December 1, 2025, Firefly Plan and Creative Cloud Pro members may utilise unlimited generations of images and videos with Firefly and its friend models.

Indian users may access Firefly via the Adobe Firefly web application or through the Creative Cloud Pro subscription, which consists of AI features bundled with Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Illustrator.