Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15: Which premium phone wins the race?

Recently, leading smartphone makers have launched in the Indian market. Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, and iQOO 15 have recently launched and all come with premium looks, specs and more. Each of the devices caters to the performance and photography enthusiast.

Oppo is further aiming at design aestheticism along with ruggedness, OnePlus for speed and strength, and iQOO for gamers overall. Below is the entire feature-to-feature comparison to assist in choosing the best flagship to suit your requirements.

Display and design: Oppo, iQOO and OnePlus

The OPPO Find X9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The display has been protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and triple IP ratings (IP66, IP68, and IP69) keep it safe from drops, dust, and water – so when compared, it is the toughest of the three devices.

OnePlus 15 comes with a 6.78-inch BOE Flexible AMOLED display and further supports heavy graphic gaming.

iQOO 15 will go slightly larger with a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED 2K display, which is said to be a good fit for multimedia video watching and game playing.

Processor and gaming capability: OPPO, iQOO and OnePlus

Both the OnePlus 15 and the iQOO 15 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which is based on a 3nm process and can go up to 4.6GHz peak speed. This promises super-fast performance and efficiency.

OPPO Find X9 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500, on the other hand, along with a vapour chamber cooling system which keeps temperatures in control during the heavy graphic gameplay.

All three devices come with up to 16GB of RAM, but OPPO throws in an X-axis motor for even more realistic haptic feedback, leaving the phone surprisingly game-capable.

Camera and photography: OPPO, iQOO and OnePlus

OPPO is said to be leading when we write about smartphone photography. It comes with a Hasselblad-optimised triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 200MP telephoto lens with OIS. The 50MP front camera will further offer a flagship-quality result.

The OnePlus 15 has three 50MP sensors with 8K video shooting that targets content creators. iQOO 15, on the other hand, has three 50MP sensors and a periscope camera with 100x digital zoom suitable for distant shots.

Battery and charging: OPPO, iQOO and OnePlus

OPPO is backed by a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging.

OnePlus 15 is backed by a 7,300mAh battery and lightning-fast 120W wired charging, whereas iQOO 15 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

