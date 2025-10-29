Moto G67 Power 5G launching in India on November 5 with 7000mAh battery and 50MP Sony camera Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Moto G67 Power 5G in India on November 5. The device has been designed to deliver longer life with a 7,000mAh battery, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a 50MP Sony sensor camera.

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brands, has officially revealed that it is coming out with the new variant – the Moto G67 Power 5G – which will hit the Indian stores on November 5 at noon (12 PM IST). The teaser for the upcoming device is already live on Flipkart (one of the major e-commerce players), where it formally announces its availability online.

Premium design and display

Moto G67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and 120 Hz refresh rate and offers silky smooth visuals to gamers and streamers. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the phone's body is designed with MIL-810H military-grade defence and an IP64-rated frame. It also features a vegan leather back, which offers a premium and durable finish.

Moto G67 Power 5G

Performance and software

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory can be virtually extended to up to 24GB RAM for richer multitasking. The phone runs on Android 15-based Hello UX, with an assured Android 16 update. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, so it's a multimedia powerhouse.

Camera and battery

The highlight of the Moto G67 Power 5G is its 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, with other ultrawide and depth cameras. The front selfies and video calls are taken care of by the 32MP front camera. The cameras on all the models provide 4K video recording and AI photo improvement features.

Packing the drive is a massive 7,000mAh battery fuelled by silicon-carbon technology that can provide up to 58 hours of usage on one charge — ideal for tourists and power users.

With its humongous battery, AI camera, and flagship-grade build, the Moto G67 Power 5G is all set to transform the mid-range smartphone experience in India. Motorola once again brings clean Android, decent performance, and exceptional value — with a design that's stylish yet durable this time.

The phone will be available at retail in three Pantone-approved colours — blue, green, and purple. Pricing details are yet to be announced but are expected to keep the price tag at an affordable level in the mid-range 5G segment.