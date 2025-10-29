Oppo Find X9 series goes global: India launch tipped for November 26 Oppo has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones — the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro — at a global event in Barcelona. Both devices feature MediaTek’s most powerful Dimensity 9500 chipset, improved Hasselblad cameras, and massive 7,000 mAh+ batteries.

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has widened its flagship series with the global launch of Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Initially, the smartphones will initially be available in the European and UK regions before going on sale in India next month. Oppo has assured that the variants of the newly launched series will be locally assembled to ensure they are more reasonably priced in the Indian marketplace.

Price and variants

The Oppo Find X9 begins from EUR 999 (approximately Rs 1,02,800) in Europe, and the Find X9 Pro is priced at EUR 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,33,600).

As per the expectations, the device is expected to be lower in pricing when compared to the foreign market.

The Find X9 Pro will be available in two colour variants – Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

On the other hand, the Find X9 will be available in three colour variants – Space Black, Titanium Grey and Velvet Red.

Performance and display

Both the handsets will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset, which provides a 32 per cent more powerful CPU, a 33 per cent more capable GPU, and 111 per cent enhanced AI performance.

The chip also provides more than 50 per cent improved power efficiency. The devices come equipped with 120Hz OLED screens that support up to 3,600 nits maximum brightness and an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint reader for better security.

Massive battery and fast charging

Oppo Find X9 will be backed by a 7,025mAh battery, which further supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

And the Find X9 Pro will be backed by a 7,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging. Oppo has guaranteed to deliver 80 per cent battery health after 5 years of operation.

Hasselblad cameras and Pro features

The Find X9 Pro has a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main camera and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto lens with enhanced zoom support.

The basic Find X9 comes with a Periscope zoom-enabled triple 50MP setup.

Oppo also released a teleconverter accessory that supports up to 10x optical zoom.

India launch timeline