Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch Launched at Rs 2,999

Follow us on Image Source : PR Pebble Pace Pro

Highlights Pebble Pace Pro comes with 100+ watch faces and swappable straps

The smartwatch is available at pebble’s official website and through Amazon India

Pace Pro is claimed to be engineered for accuracy of the sensors and bright Curved HD display

Pebble, an Indian homegrown smart wearable brand launched the second-generation Pebble Pace Pro, which is an upgrade to its predecessor Pebble Pace. The new Pebble Pace Pro has been priced at Rs 2,999 and is available in 4 colour variants- Jet Black, Golden Black, Ivory, and Metallic Blue.

Pace Pro smartwatch comes with an industry-leading massive 1.7-inch curved HD display, an easy access intelligent menu short-cut and advanced dual sensors for SpO2, HR & BP monitoring.

Komal Agarwal, Co-Founder of Pebble said, “Pebble as a brand always listens to the customers’ needs & requirements very carefully while developing any product. Pace Pro is engineered for the accuracy of the sensors and bright Curved HD display. We have made it a feature-packed, and value-for-money smartwatch.”

Pebble Pace Pro is equipped with dual sensors for tracking health vitals 24x7. It comes with a complete health suite with 8 primary sports modes and the company claims to have accurate sensors for tracking calories burnt and steps taken throughout the day. Other important features include hydration alert, sleep record, Call reject & mute, female health alert and more.

Pebble Pace Pro comes with 100+ watch faces, swappable straps and could be bought through pebble’s official website and through Amazon India.