Paytm introduces Biometric UPI Payments, enables Cardless ATM withdrawals in India

New Delhi:

Paytm has added a new feature to make money transfers safe and secure, as it will let users use a fingerprint or Face ID to approve UPI payments. Users will not have to type a PIN for every transaction- just a quick tap or glance, and you are done. The company rolled out this update to make payments smoother and more secure, right after the Reserve Bank of India started enforcing new two-factor authentication rules from April 1. Basically, you need something stronger than an OTP now, and biometrics fit the bill.

Paytm adds Biometric Authentication for UPI payments

The feature supports both Android and iOS devices. Fingerprint sensors and Face ID are both supported.

Security and transaction limits explained

Paytm is also clear about privacy: your biometric data stays on your device. They do not upload or share it with banks, so there is less to worry about.

For added security, the National Payments Corporation of India has set a Rs 5,000 cap per biometric UPI transaction.

If you are old-school and prefer using your UPI PIN, that's still an option—nothing changes for you.

How to enable Biometric payments on Paytm

Setting this up is straightforward:

Open the Paytm app

Tap your Profile

Head into Settings

Pick “Pay with Fingerprint” or “Pay with Face ID,”

Select your bank

Finish the setup.

After that, biometric payments are instant.

Cardless ATM withdrawals are now available

Paytm now has cardless ATM withdrawals too. You do not need your debit card anymore—just go to a compatible ATM, pick "UPI Cash Withdrawal", enter the amount, scan the ATM’s QR code with your Paytm app, and approve with your UPI PIN. The machine spits out the cash on the spot.

Limits and availability

Each cardless withdrawal is limited to Rs 10,000. Users need to make sure that their bank account is linked with Paytm UPI first. The feature will further make it easy to get cash if you have forgotten your card or in case you need money in a pinch.

Paytm is doubling down on secure

With these new features, Paytm will be doubling down on secure, user-friendly digital transactions. It is not just about convenience, but these moves are in line with where India’s payments system is heading.