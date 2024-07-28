Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Telangana police recover 21,193 stolen mobile phones in 206 days via CIER portal

Telangana police recover 21,193 stolen mobile phones in 206 days via CIER portal

Telangana Police have achieved the second-highest rank in the country for recovering lost or stolen mobile phones, as stated by the Director General of Police Jitender. By July 25, 2024, the state police successfully recovered 21,193 mobile devices within the year.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 18:40 IST
tech news
Image Source : FILE Over 21,000 stolen mobile phones recovered by Telangana police this year

Telangana Police has ranked second in the country to recover lost or stolen smartphones, Director General of Police Jitender. On Sunday, the state police successfully recovered 21,193 mobile devices during the current year till July 25.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CIER) portal is operated in all 780 police stations in Telangana, according to the police chief. A total of 21,193 lost or stolen mobile devices were recovered in 206 days in 2024, with the last 1,000 recovered in just eight days and returned to their owners. On average, 82 mobiles are recovered per day, an increase from 73 per day in April 2024.

CIER was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023, and was started on a pilot basis in Telangana on April 19, 2023.

Additional Director General of Police Shikha Goel is designated as the nodal officer for the CEIR Portal and monitors the progress of work under it. According to the police, 10,000 lost or stolen mobile phones were recovered in 189 days, 20,000 in 291 days, 30,000 in 395 days, and 37,000 in 459 days.

The maximum recoveries have been made by Hyderabad Commissionerate with 3808 mobile devices, followed by Rachakonda Commissionerate with 2,174, and Cyberabad Commissionerate with 2,030 mobile devices. To enhance user-friendliness and serve the citizens of Telangana more efficiently, the state police, in coordination with DoT, have successfully integrated the CEIR portal with the TG Police Citizen Portal.

Police have requested that citizens utilise this service on the TG Police Citizen Portal -- www.tspolice.gov.in or www.ceir.gov.in -- for reporting lost or missing mobile devices. Since its inception, the CEIR portal has emerged as one of the most citizen-friendly initiatives by the Telangana Police. It has become a beacon of hope for individuals who have lost their mobile devices. Testimonials from numerous users attest to the portal's effectiveness and the positive impact it has had on recovering lost phones, the police chief said.

Related Stories
South Korean Space Agency to spend 380.8 billion won to build 3 industrial parks

South Korean Space Agency to spend 380.8 billion won to build 3 industrial parks

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing Search feature, to compete with Google

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing Search feature, to compete with Google

How Jio users can borrow data without upfront payment: Get high-speed internet now

How Jio users can borrow data without upfront payment: Get high-speed internet now

HP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+ for modern professionals and creators

HP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+ for modern professionals and creators

BSNL's Rs 797 prepaid plan offers 300 days of validity and 600GB of data: All you need to know

BSNL's Rs 797 prepaid plan offers 300 days of validity and 600GB of data: All you need to know

Phone got stolen? How to protect and prevent thieves from switching off your phone?

Phone got stolen? How to protect and prevent thieves from switching off your phone?

Redmi Pad Pro 5G or Redmi Pad SE 4G- Which one might be better and why?

Redmi Pad Pro 5G or Redmi Pad SE 4G- Which one might be better and why?

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G available at massive price cut for limited period

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G available at massive price cut for limited period

TRAI's new consultation paper to help you find the best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

TRAI's new consultation paper to help you find the best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

Centre accelerates electric vehicle adoption and local manufacturing

Centre accelerates electric vehicle adoption and local manufacturing

ALSO READ: TRAI's new consultation paper to help you find the best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL

ALSO READ: Phone got stolen? How to protect and prevent thieves from switching off your phone?

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement