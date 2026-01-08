Oppo Reno 15 series launched in India with 4 new variants featuring 200MP camera and Android 16 Oppo has launched four new smartphones under the Reno 15 series- brings major upgrades such as a 200MP camera, powerful MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets, large batteries with 80W fast charging, and Android 16-based ColorOS 16, with prices starting at Rs 34,999.

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone companies, has unleashed the new Reno 15 series in the Indian market and introduced 4 new models—the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15c. This is the first time since the Reno 2 series (back in 2019) that the company has launched four Reno phones together. The new lineup is the successor of the Reno 14 series, and it focuses heavily on camera performance, premium design, and long battery life.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Price and variants

Reno 15c

The Reno 15c is the most economical model in the series, and it is aimed at those users who are looking for strong performance at a relatively lower price point.

It will be available in two colour options: Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue.

It will feature two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs 34,999, and 12GB RAM with 256GB at Rs 37,999.

Reno 15

The standard Reno 15 is available in three colour options: Glacier White, Aurora Blue and Twilight Blue.

This model comes in three storage variants: 8GB + 256GB for Rs 45,999, 12GB + 256GB for Rs 48,999, or go all out with 12GB + 512GB at Rs 53,999.

Reno 15 Pro Mini and 15 Pro

If you are more interested in the Pro models, then Reno 15 Mini and 15 Pro

Reno 15 Pro Mini will be available for you in three colour options: Glacial White, Aurora Blue and Twilight Blue. It will be available in two storage options: 12GB RAM and 256GB for Rs 59,999, or 12GB RAM and 512GB for Rs 64,999.

On the other hand, Reno 15 Pro will be available in two variants: Sunrise Gold and Cocoa Brown Blue. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for Rs 67,999, or 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 72,999.

Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini: Key highlight features

Starting with the Pro and Pro Mini. Both phones pack a punch with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display on the Pro and a slightly smaller 6.32-inch 1.5K display on the Pro Mini. Both use AMOLED panels, 120Hz refresh rates, and tough Corning Gorilla Glass 7. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage.

The camera setup is impressive: both Pro phones have a triple-lens system on the back—200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto. Selfies and video calls? You get a sharp 50MP front camera. The Reno 15 Pro runs on a 6,500mAh battery, while the Pro Mini has a 6,200mAh battery. Both support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and run on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

Reno 15 and Reno 15c: Features overview

The regular Reno 15 and the Reno 15c look a lot like the Pro models. Both feature a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness. They’re protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Again, you get up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage on the Reno 15, while the Reno 15c tops out at 256GB.

For cameras, both have a triple-lens setup on the back: a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide. There’s also a 50MP front camera for selfies. Both run the new ColorOS 16 (Android 16). The Reno 15 packs a 6,500mAh battery, while the Reno 15c goes even bigger with a 7,000mAh battery. And yes, both support 80W fast charging.

In short, Oppo’s Reno 15 series is loaded with options—big batteries, high-res screens, and cameras that’ll turn heads. If you’re shopping for a new phone, there’s a lot to choose from here.