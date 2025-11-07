Oppo Find X9 series launching in India on November 18: Here’s everything to expect Oppo Find X9 seriesto launch on November 18 and will be packed with Dimensity 9500 chipset, bigger batteries and Hasselblad-tuned cameras and is expected to enter the premium Rs 60000+ price segment.

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, has announced the launch of the new Find X9 series in the Indian market. After the global debut, the company will launch two new variants – Find X9 and Find X9 Pro – which are scheduled to launch in India on November 18, shortly after their global debut. Here are the major highlights of the device.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 + up to 16GB of RAM

Both smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, which is the next-generation flagship processor. Possible upgrades are as follows:

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB storage

ColorOS 16 is based on Android 16

This positions the Find X9 series as one of the most powerful Android phones going into 2026.

Camera: New Lumio Platform with Hasselblad Tuning

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 series will debut its proprietary Lumio imaging platform in India.

Camera expectations include:

Find X9 Pro

200 MP telephoto lens

Hasselblad colour tuning

Improved low-light performance and portrait clarity

Find X9

50 MP Main Camera

Hasselblad-tuned colors

32MP selfie camera on both models

The new Lumio imaging system is expected to offer natural colour tones, AI-enhanced detail processing, and professional-grade portrait output.

Display: 6.78-inch Flat AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Both models are anticipated to feature:

6.78-inch flat AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

3,600 nits peak brightness

This would make the Find X9 series one of the brightest displays in the Indian market.

Battery and charging

Oppo is going big on battery capacity this year.

Find X9 Pro: 7,500 mAh.

Find X9: 7,025 mAh

Both models are expected to ship with an 80W fast charger included in the box, a welcome addition at a time when many brands are removing chargers.

Colours and design

The Find X9 series will come in:

Titanium Grey Space Black Silk White Titanium Charcoal Oppo will likely carry forward its signature curved bezel and premium flagship design language. Expected India Price: The pricing for the Oppo Find X9 series will likely start above Rs 60,000 and compete with top-of-the-line Android flagships.

These are going to arrive as Oppo's premium flagships for late 2025 and will compete with devices like the Galaxy S26, iPhone 17, and OnePlus 15 Pro.