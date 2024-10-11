Oppo Find X8 Series specifications, India launch timeline revealed

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X7 Series (representational image)

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone series soon. The upcoming Oppo Find X8 Series will launch in China on October 24. The smartphone will also arrive in India and its launch timeline along with its storage options has been revealed. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Series. The latest information has been shared by a reliable source close to the matter with TheTechOutlook. According to the report, the upcoming Find X8 series from Oppo will offer a range of storage configurations.

The base Find X8 will be available in two storage options: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. On the other hand, the higher-end Find X8 Pro variant is expected to launch with a single storage option of 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Oppo has announced the Chinese launch date for October 24, and it seems that the Indian release is not far behind. Reports suggest that the Find X8 series will be unveiled near Diwali. Considering that Diwali falls on October 31, 2024, this year, the release in the region could be just under three weeks away.

Earlier this month, the Find X8 received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating its imminent launch in India.

Anticipated to bring various enhancements and upgrades, the new Find X8 series will be powered by MediaTek's newly unveiled Dimensity 9400 chipset. It's important to note that the Find X8 series comprises the vanilla Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra. However, the top-end Find X8 Ultra is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the new iQoo 13 is set to launch in China soon, and there are already rumours about its features circulating online. At the recent Vivo Developer Conference, it was revealed that the phone will come with a state-of-the-art BOE Q10 display. This display is said to be a big improvement over previous versions, thanks to the latest technology used to create it.

